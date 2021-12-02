Noles News: How will FSU’s defense look after the departure of key starters?

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

FSU star Jermaine Johnson II has been the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He is the eighth Seminole to receive the award, last given to Demarcus Walker in 2016. The Georgia Bulldogs transfer finished the 2021 season with 12 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 70 total tackles.

This weeks NFL Noles spotlight features third year defensive end Brian Burns who ended last week’s matchup against the Dolphins with one QB hit, one forced fumble, one sack, two tackles for loss and six combined tackles.

Redshirt-sophomore Jammie Robinson was an absolute menace on the defensive end this season finishing with two forced fumbles and four interceptions in his first year in Tallahassee.

First season at FSU for @JayRob_7



1st-team All-ACC

1st in ACC in interceptions

1st on team in tackles#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/pgajRIN6pn — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 30, 2021

Basketball

The Seminoles fall to 5-2 on the season after a brutal loss to No.1 Purdue.

No.25 Florida State travels to Illinois on Thursday, December 2nd to face the Fighting Illini in the B1G/ACC Challenge.





We battle Illinois in the annual B1G/ACC Challenge on Thursday at 8PM ET on Big Ten+ #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/fgU0ZPkWil — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) December 1, 2021

Softball

With softball season two months away ticket sales have begun as the Seminoles prepare for the 2022 campaign.

Tickets for the 2022 season are now available!



All seats in the grandstands will be reserved this upcoming season. Please contact the FSU Ticket Office at 850-644-1830 or email at ticketoffice@seminoles.com if you have any questions.



: https://t.co/KRx4q9mhIF pic.twitter.com/dhcZrscVJM — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) December 1, 2021

All Sports

FSU alum Warrick Dunn has relaunched the Betty’s Hope program which helps support children who have lost significant members in their lives.

"Every opportunity to impact a child's life is special."@WarrickDunn launched the Betty's Hope program to identify and support children who have experienced the loss of a family member https://t.co/KOoStw1lX8 pic.twitter.com/GG4OpGDkfK — NFL Legends (@NFLLegends) November 30, 2021

2021 CCSA Coach of the Year Brook Niles will host her annual winter volleyball camp in early February for kids between the ages of 7-18.