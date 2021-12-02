 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Noles News: How will FSU’s defense look after the departure of key starters?

Johnson makes Florida State history

By maxescarpio

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘22 Recruiting Thread #22

RELATED: Florida State football: Oregon WR transfer Mycah Pittman to visit FSU

Football

FSU star Jermaine Johnson II has been the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He is the eighth Seminole to receive the award, last given to Demarcus Walker in 2016. The Georgia Bulldogs transfer finished the 2021 season with 12 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 70 total tackles.

RELATED: Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson is the ACC Defensive Player of the Year

This weeks NFL Noles spotlight features third year defensive end Brian Burns who ended last week’s matchup against the Dolphins with one QB hit, one forced fumble, one sack, two tackles for loss and six combined tackles.

RELATED: FSU Football: Noles in the Pros

Redshirt-sophomore Jammie Robinson was an absolute menace on the defensive end this season finishing with two forced fumbles and four interceptions in his first year in Tallahassee.

Basketball

The Seminoles fall to 5-2 on the season after a brutal loss to No.1 Purdue.

RELATED: FSU vs Purdue Basketball Film Review

No.25 Florida State travels to Illinois on Thursday, December 2nd to face the Fighting Illini in the B1G/ACC Challenge.

Softball

With softball season two months away ticket sales have begun as the Seminoles prepare for the 2022 campaign.

All Sports

FSU alum Warrick Dunn has relaunched the Betty’s Hope program which helps support children who have lost significant members in their lives.

2021 CCSA Coach of the Year Brook Niles will host her annual winter volleyball camp in early February for kids between the ages of 7-18.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...