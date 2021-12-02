Florida State offensive lineman and former three-star Ira Henry III is entering the transfer portal on Thursday after playing in 24 games during his tenure with the ‘Noles.

2019 3-star OL Ira Henry has entered the transfer portal after playing in 24 games during his time at Florida State @Warchant https://t.co/cyZ6p4gbcA — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 2, 2021

He spent his time at Florida State on special teams and mostly as a rotational piece in an offensive line that has been in full rebuild mode for the past couple of seasons.

From his official FSU bio:

2020:

Played in first eight games…Seminole Scholar… in addition to offensive line appearances, also blocked on kicking unit…FSU kickers made eight field goals and 26 PATs in 2020.

2019:

Appeared in four games…ACC Honor Roll…saw action vs. Syracuse, vs. Miami, vs. Alabama State and at No. 8 Florida…redshirted 2019 season.

BEFORE FSU:

Consensus three-star offensive lineman known for tremendous strength and massive frame…rated as nation’s No. 33 offensive tackle and No. 21 overall prospect in Missouri by Rivals…ranked as No. 46 offensive tackle in class of 2019 and No. 19 prospect in Missouri by ESPN…four-year letterwinner…as a senior, led Trinity Catholic to state championship with 13-2 record…paved way for offense that averaged 48.4 points per game, scoring more than 50 points six times, and averaged 273.4 rushing yards per game…named AAAA second-team all-state following his senior season…as a junior, was named the AAA small division Lineman of the Year…part of Trinity Catholic team that went to Class 2 championship game his sophomore season…chose Florida State over several offers, including Florida and Auburn.

