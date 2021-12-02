Florida State Seminoles football got some great news on Thursday, with defensive tackle Robert Cooper announcing he’d be returning for a fifth year at FSU.

Cooper, an All-ACC honorable mention in 2021, was a key part of an FSU defensive line that took a huge step forward this season.

This year, Cooper registered 39 tackles, four and a half for a loss, and will be one of the key pieces returning to the foundation of the Florida State defensive line. His season best came against the win over Syracuse totaling seven tackles and has showcased his speed and technique all season.

Year Five. Ain’t much to be said, just keep IMPROVING. pic.twitter.com/SCQkLvDC8G — Coop (@trenchmonster1) December 2, 2021

His official bio, via FSU:

2020:

Appeared in eight games with five starts and recorded 15 tackles, including 2.0 for loss, and one pass breakup…made season-high four tackles and one pass breakup in season opener vs. Georgia Tech…had solo stop at No. 12 Miami…made two solo tackles, 1.0 for loss, at Louisville…recorded two tackles, with 1.0 for loss, vs. Pitt…made three tackles in 56-35 win vs. Duke…also saw action at No. 5 Notre Dame and in 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina.

2019:

Started all 13 games at nose guard and recorded 40 tackles, including 5.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, one quarterback hurry and one pass breakup…awarded Jimmy Rogers Jr. Most Valuable Lineman Award for his Sun Bowl performance…made three tackles, including 1.0 sack, vs. Arizona State…recorded career-high eight tackles, with career-high 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack, in 35-17 win vs. Syracuse…opened season with three tackles and one fumble recovery vs. Boise State…also made three tackles in 45-44 win vs. ULM…recorded three tackles for third straight week, adding 1.5 tackles for loss, at No. 25 Virginia…had five tackles, 0.5 for loss, in 35-24 victory vs. Louisville…registered solo stop in 31-13 win vs. North Carolina State…had five tackles at No. 2 Clemson…recorded one quarterback hurry at Wake Forest…had one tackle and one pass breakup vs. Miami…registered five tackles in 38-31 victory at Boston College…made one solo tackle in 49-12 win vs. Alabama State…had two tackles at No. 8 Florida.

2018:

Appeared in 11 games and recorded 10 tackles, including 0.5 for loss…made collegiate debut in season opener vs. No. 20 Virginia Tech…recorded first career tackle in 36-26 win vs. Samford…registered solo stop in 37-19 victory vs. Northern Illinois…made two tackles, including 0.5 for loss, in 28-24 win at Louisville…recorded two tackles in 38-17 victory vs. Wake Forest and in 22-21 win vs. No. 22 Boston College…registered two tackles vs. No. 2 Clemson…also saw action at Syracuse, at No. 17 Miami, at No. 3 Notre Dame and vs. No. 13 Florida.

BEFORE FSU:

One of FSU’s first commitments for the class of 2018 … consensus four-star prospect rated No. 4 nationally among defensive tackles and No. 13 overall in Georgia by 247 and No. 5 at his position and 16th in state by Rivals … ranked 91st in ESPN300 … Under-Armour All-American … recorded 42 tackles, including 8.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks while battling injuries as a senior … junior season collected 54 tackles, including 16.0 for loss with 4.0 sacks, and six quarterback hurries while helping Comets advance to second round of AAAAAAA state playoffs … named first-team all-state by Atlanta Journal Constitution and Georgia Sportswriters Association … selected Florida State over Alabama and Georgia after receiving multiple scholarship offers.