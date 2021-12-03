NCAA Championship Weekend: Live thread, how to watch

Since the Florida State Seminoles won’t be playing football this weekend, we would like to invite college football fans from everywhere to join us here to cheer on your favorite teams, mock your rivals, and scout other teams for potential future transfer portal talent.
The first game of Championship Weekend will be the Pac 12 game being played tonight at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for betting info, favorites, spreads, and the over/unders for each game.
Also, please make sure you are up-date on all the Noles News by looking over and digesting all of the FREE CONTENT Tomahawk Nation has posted this week that we’ve posted below.
———
HOW TO WATCH NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND GAMES:
ACC
No. 15 Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 16 Wake Forest
- Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. ET
- Channel: ABC
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Spread: According to DraftKings, Pitt is a 3.5 point favorite
SEC
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Location: Mercedes Benz-Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- Spread: According to DraftKings, Georgia is a 6.5 point favorite
Big 10
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Spread: According to DraftKings, Michigan is a 10.5 point favorite
Big 12
No. 9 Baylor Bears vs No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 4, noon ET
- Channel: ABC
- Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- Spread: According to DraftKings, Oklahoma State is a 5.5 point favorite.
Pac-12
No. 10 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 17 Utah Utes
- Date & Time: Friday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m. ET
- Channel: ABC
- Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Spread: According to DraftKings, Utah is a 3 point favorite
AAC
No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Houston Cougars
- Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. ET
- Channel: ABC
- Location: Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Spread: According to DraftKings, Cincinnati is a 10.5 point favorite
———
This week’s Florida State Seminoles football coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- Who is FSU pursuing in the portal? - Check out NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick’s Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #2
- Young Brian’s Week 14 College Football Betting Picks: Championship Week - Who’s in? Who’s out?
- Florida State of Recruiting: Weekend Visitor Breakdown - Defensive linemen on deck!
- NEW RECRUITING THREAD #22 NOW OPEN FOR VIP MEMBERS ONLY- Keep up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting - ‘THE OFFICIAL Tribe ‘22 Recruiting Thread #22
- READ and WATCH as FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks season-ending loss to UF - “They continued to respond, continued to work, continued to believe.”
- WATCH Florida State football players talk heartbreaking loss to UF - Jermaine Johnson, Jordan Travis, and Jammie Robinson speak.
- Rountable: Five questions, five answers: FSU falls to UF - A heartbreaker for the Seminoles in Gainesville
- WATCH ‘The Triple Option’: FSU vs. Florida Instant Reaction - Initial thoughts and reflections about FSU’s performance
- READ Jon Marchants FSU vs UF Defensive recap, breakdown, and analysis - A cavalcade of mistakes and poor tackling wore down FSU’s defense
- Read Tommy’s FSU vs. UF: Offense breakdown, stats, and thoughts - Too little, too late for the Seminoles vs. the Gators
- Column: Disappointing finish can’t overshadow foundation Mike Norvell has built - “There are great days ahead of Florida State football, I promise you that.”
- READ TN’s staff End of year roundtable: Discussing FSU’s 2021 season The highs and lows of Florida State’s season, plus expectations for next year
- READ FSU defensive back earns ACC honors - It’s the third straight week a Florida State defensive back has earned Player of the Week honors
- READ Eight Florida State football players receive All-ACC honors - FSU places most on list since 2016
- LISTEN TO The ‘Seminole Wrap’ as this week's rappers Brian Pellerin, Juan Montalvo III, and Jon Marchant discuss Florida State’s season ends & coaching carousel jumps the tracks - How do UF, USC and LSU hires impact FSU?
- READ FSU Football ’Noles in the Pros - Dalvin Cook set to miss 2-3 weeks - Max Escarpio keeps track of the Noles in the Pros so you don’t have to
- Did you know that FSU’s Jermaine Johnson was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year?
- READ FSU AD David Coburn to retire, FSU exploring options for new Athletic Director - Does FSU make an external hire or one from within?
- READ “Not done:” Defensive tackle Robert Cooper announces return to FSU -The lineman was an All-ACC honorable mention member in 2021
Loading comments...