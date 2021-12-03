NCAA Championship Weekend: Live thread, how to watch

Since the Florida State Seminoles won’t be playing football this weekend, we would like to invite college football fans from everywhere to join us here to cheer on your favorite teams, mock your rivals, and scout other teams for potential future transfer portal talent.

The first game of Championship Weekend will be the Pac 12 game being played tonight at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

HOW TO WATCH NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND GAMES:

ACC

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. ET Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Spread: According to DraftKings, Pitt is a 3.5 point favorite

SEC

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Mercedes Benz-Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes Benz-Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Spread: According to DraftKings, Georgia is a 6.5 point favorite

Big 10

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana Spread: According to DraftKings, Michigan is a 10.5 point favorite

Big 12

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 4, noon ET

Saturday, Dec. 4, noon ET Channel: ABC

ABC Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Spread: According to DraftKings, Oklahoma State is a 5.5 point favorite.

Pac-12

Date & Time: Friday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m. ET Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Spread: According to DraftKings, Utah is a 3 point favorite

AAC

No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Houston Cougars

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. ET Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio Spread: According to DraftKings, Cincinnati is a 10.5 point favorite

