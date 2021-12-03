 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA Championship Weekend: Live thread, how to watch

Join our live game thread for all your NCAA Football Championship Weekend coverage

By FrankDNole
Fisher Adkins / Florida State Football

Since the Florida State Seminoles won’t be playing football this weekend, we would like to invite college football fans from everywhere to join us here to cheer on your favorite teams, mock your rivals, and scout other teams for potential future transfer portal talent.

The first game of Championship Weekend will be the Pac 12 game being played tonight at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

HOW TO WATCH NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND GAMES:

ACC

No. 15 Pittsburgh Panthers vs. No. 16 Wake Forest

  • Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Spread: According to DraftKings, Pitt is a 3.5 point favorite

SEC

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Location: Mercedes Benz-Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
  • Spread: According to DraftKings, Georgia is a 6.5 point favorite

Big 10

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes

  • Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m. ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Spread: According to DraftKings, Michigan is a 10.5 point favorite

Big 12

No. 9 Baylor Bears vs No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys

  • Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 4, noon ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
  • Spread: According to DraftKings, Oklahoma State is a 5.5 point favorite.

Pac-12

No. 10 Oregon Ducks vs. No. 17 Utah Utes

  • Date & Time: Friday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Spread: According to DraftKings, Utah is a 3 point favorite

AAC

No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Houston Cougars

  • Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 4, 4 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Location: Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Spread: According to DraftKings, Cincinnati is a 10.5 point favorite

