Noles News: NFL Noles prepare for the postseason, Norvell staying aggressive in recruiting field

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

The NFL playoffs are knocking on the door and Florida State alums are shining in the brightest lights.

As we approach Week 17, Derwin James is currently being held to limited reps in practice due to a hamstring injury. Rookie Asante Samuel Jr. played his first game since Week 11 last Sunday against the Texans.

After Dalvin Cook tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday he has been contained to limited practices. Vikings medical personal have mentioned that they believe Cook should test negative by Saturday and may be available to play this weekend versus the Green Bay Packers.

First #Vikings injury report of the week pic.twitter.com/B82edIomWM — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 29, 2021

The Noles have offered former Hawaii DT Jonah Laulu who just recently entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Laulu has two years of eligibility remaining after playing 12 games this season where he recorded 34 tackles and four sacks.

FSU takes on ACC opponent Wake Forest tonight at 7:00 ET. Tune into the ACC Network Extra to watch the 6-5 Seminoles.

We take on Wake Forest on the road on Thursday on ACC Network Extra #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/gf4BAbmFD4 — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) December 30, 2021

Center River Baldwin has tremendously boosted the Noles as of late, leading the team in rebounds and field goal percentage.

Head coach Leonard Hamilton continues to show love to FSU alums as a couple Seminoles blossom in the NBA landscape.

FSU’s last men’s basketball game was played on December 15th in a blowout win against Lipscomb University but they have yet to step on the court after that matchup. Their previously scheduled game on December 29th was canceled due to COVID-19 issues; pending any other problems they are set to face NC State on January 1st.

RELATED: GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the following men’s basketball games for Wednesday, Dec. 29 have been postponed:

Duke at Clemson

Florida State at Boston College

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Boston College, Duke and Virginia Tech are adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the ACC will look to reschedule the games.

FSU baseball is on it’s way and the Noles are preparing for a big season:

The Seminoles made some much needed noise in the Class of 2022 and it looks like they've stayed aggressive on the recruiting realm.