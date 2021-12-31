Year in Tomahawk: Best of FSU coverage from 2021

It’s been quite the year — both for Florida State Seminoles athletics and us here at Tomahawk Nation.
With 2021 wrapped up, we’ve decided to put together some of our best pieces from the last year, everything from features to profiles to podcasts to breakdowns.
Please check out some of our author's favorite stories, and then head to the comments and share your favorite Florida State athletics moments from this past year.
Feature Stories
Florida State football & transfers find redemption in each other by Tim Scribble
How the economics of the 2021 NCAA Tournament affect FSU by Michael Rogner
“In All Aspects:” How do you rebuild a football program? by Jon Marchant
How Mike Norvell Created a Scheme Around Jordan Travis by Kevin Little
FSU soccer wins 3rd National Championship Title over BYU by Prince Akeem Joeffer
Opinion: Firing Norvell now will only set Florida State back even further by Jon Marchant
To rebuild FSU, Mike Norvell must fix the ‘Noles offense by Jon Marchant
Just how valuable is FSU’s program in The Alliance? by Jon Marchant
Name, Image, and Likeness, paying players ushers in new era of collegiate athletics by Jon Marchant
Florida State Seminoles: Looking at Doak Campbell Stadium through the years by Frank DNole
Florida State transfers have chance to change FSU’s trajectory by Jon Marchant
Inside the Jacksonville Seminole Club 2021 Kickoff event by NoleThruandThru
Columns
Disappointing finish can’t overshadow foundation Mike Norvell has built by Brett Nevitt
Florida State sports notebook: Top ranked FSU soccer update by Prince Akeem Joeffer
Three up, three down: FSU baseball completes dominant sweep of No. 8 Miami with a shut out by Brett Nevitt
No. 10 FSU softball takes the first game of the College World Series championship series from No. 1 Oklahoma by Prince Akeem Joeffer
FSU women’s basketball upsets No. 3 Louisville by Prince Akeem Joeffer
News
Champs! FSU soccer wins 3rd title by Prince Akeem Joeffer
Florida State Seminoles Schedule Preview: Clemson Tigers by Jon Marchant
Florida State Seminoles softball advances to the College World Series with win vs. LSU by Prince Akeem Joeffer
Sweet, sweet victory: FSU basketball advances to third straight Sweet 16 with win over Colorado by Brett Nevitt
FSU softball advances over Alabama to the Championship Series of the College World Series by Prince Akeem Joeffer
Florida State Sports Notebook Soccer Championship by Prince Akeem Joeffer
Game story: FSU comes back late for thrilling win over rival Miami by Brett Nevitt
Photos: Florida State plans for stadium renovations, football-only facility by Tomahawk Nation News
Roundtables
End of year roundtable: Discussing FSU’s 2021 season by Tomahawk Nation Staff
5 questions about FSU football: Bye week check-in by NoleThruandThru, CoachAB, Jon Marchant, and Perry Kostidakis
Will Florida State football stay in the ACC? Should it? by Perry Kostidakis, Matt Minnick, Jon Marchant, and NoleThruandThru
Player Profiles
Chase Haney looking to settle “unfinished business” by Brett Nevitt
After test run year, quarterback Jordan Travis ready to showcase elevated game by Perry Kostidakis
Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons talks FSU decision, GoFundMe campaign and more by Tommy Mire
Florida State Seminole’s Matheu Nelson is college baseball’s best catcher by Brett Nevitt
Interviews
Faith, family, football: Interviewing Sammie Smith by Tommy Mire
Watch, listen: Interview with FSU alum Okaro White by Max Escarpio
The Triple Option ft. Dave Bartoo of CFB Matrix by Kevin Little, Adam Brown and Trey Rowland
Mike Norvell looking to turn FSU building blocks into concrete structure by Perry Kostidakis
TN Exclusive: One on One with Seminole Boosters CEO Michael Alford by NoleThruand Thru
Podcast: Talking with Seminole Booster CEO Michael Alford with Perry Kostidakis
Podcast: Talking with Omar Graham Jr. by Tim Scribble, Josh Pick and NoleThruandThru
Film Breakdowns
The Triple Option: Film breakdown of FSU’s victory against UNC by Kevin Little, Adam Brown and Trey Rowland
The Triple Option: FSU vs. Miami Film Review by Kevin Little, Adam Brown and Trey Rowland
The Triple Option: Breaking down FSU versus Notre Dame by Kevin Little, Adam Brown and Trey Rowland
Entertainment
Rowlcast Redux: Talking FSU football with wrestling’s Kevin Kelly by Trey Rowland
What if NIL had existed for former FSU athletes? by FrankDNole and Tommy Mire
