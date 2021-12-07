FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve is departing the Florida State Seminoles football program to become defensive coordinator for the Virginia Tech Hokies:

We have hired our defensive coordinator in @Coach_Marve — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) December 7, 2021

Marve is the first on-field coach hired under Mike Norvell to leave the program.

Florida State’s linebacker room has been one of the weaker parts of the defense over the last few years, though there has been impressive growth from several tenured players, most notably Kalen DeLoach. Where Marve seemed to especially struggle, however, was on the recruiting trail, managing to only sign two high school linebackers in three signing classes with an average composite rating of 84.5.

Marve came to Tallahassee by way of Mississippi State, having served as defensive run coordinator and linebacker coach under former coach Joe Moorhead. He started out his coaching career where he played football, Vanderbilt, where he served as a quality control assistant, graduate assistant and inside linebackers coach.

Former Miami head coach and UCF Knights defensive coordinator Randy Shannon, who joined FSU’s staff last season as an analyst, is expected to take over Marve’s position.