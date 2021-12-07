FSU Football: Noles in the Pros

Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook, RB

Superstar running back Dalvin Cook is still dealing with a lingering shoulder injury and was ruled out for yet another crucial game for the Vikings. Cook isn’t expected to get back in game action till at least Week 14. He was listed as “ DNP ” ( Did Not Participate ) on Monday and “ LP ” ( Limited Participate ) on Tuesday as Minnesota prepares to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on TNF.

Los Angeles Rams: Jalen Ramsey, CB

The Rams came out and did exactly what they were supposed to, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-7 at home. They’ve now cracked their three game losing streak as they head into the final stretch of the season in a very competitive NFC playoff picture.

After a tough week against Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, Jalen Ramsey was ready to feast against a young, inferior opponent in the Jaguars. The star corner picked up one fumble recovery, one pass defended, and three total tackles. Although the Rams defense has seen it’s struggles as of late, they’re gradually coming together in just the right time. Their schedule features four of five teams above .500 so they’ll need everyone clicking in order to secure their spot in the postseason.

Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James, SS / Asante Samuel Jr., CB

L.A. has found themselves on the winning side of the column this week, continuing to get the necessary wins to make the playoffs in the AFC. They were tasked to play the hot Cincinnati Bengals in a contest that could’ve gone either way; yet the Chargers come out with a huge first quarter performance and defeat the Bengals 41-22.

Derwin James found himself in the box more often than not, ready to blitz the poor Cincinnati O-line with multiple cover two and cover one schemes. James finished the matchup with half a sack, one QB hit, and seven total tackles. Asante Samuel Jr. was not active in this matchup as he misses his second straight game with a head injury. Samuel Jr. has only played in five games this year with injuries plaguing his development just about every week. Luckily for the Chargers, they have a relatively easy schedule as the season progresses, facing the New York Giants, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos in three of their last five games.

Baltimore Ravens: Devonta Freeman, RB

The Baltimore Ravens traveled to the Steel City to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in one of the NFL’s best annual rivalries. In a defensive showdown, the Ravens were topped by the Steelers 20-19 after their QB Lamar Jackson threw one interception while being sacked seven times.

Devonta Freeman started the game strong with a couple brute runs down the middle as Baltimore tried to take advantage of the worst rushing defense in the league. Despite early success the Steelers found an answer but Freeman was able to use his pass catching ability to basically carry the offense with one touchdown, 45 receiving yards, and 52 rushing yards. The Ravens will host the Steelers on January 9th in what could possibly be the last matchup that features Pittsburgh’s longtime QB Ben Roethlisberger.

Kansas City Chiefs: Derrick Nnadi, DT

The Chiefs were set to play the Denver Broncos for the first time this year, looking to climb up the AFC rankings and keep the No.1 spot in the AFC West. Their defense has definitely had their struggles throughout the season but Derrick Nnadi and crew beat down the Broncos at home. Nnadi finished the ball game with one QB hit and three total tackles. After a 22-9 victory they move to 8-4 on the season, currently fourth in the AFC.