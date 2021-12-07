Who is Vince Tyra? Breaking down FSU AD candidate

Last week, Florida State Seminoles athletic director David Coburn announced that he’d be retiring from his position, effective at the end of the spring 2022 semester or as soon as the university found his replacement.

As a variety of names bubbled up in related to the search, one started to appear more often than others — current Louisville Cardinals athletic director Vince Tyra. Multiple national names, including Andrea Adelson from ESPN, Pat Forde from Sports Illustrated and Pete Thamel from Yahoo! Sports.

From our Louisville sister site, Card Chronicle:

According to several reports, including those from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and WDRB’s Eric Crawford, an untenable relationship between Tyra and U of L president Neeli Bendapudi as well as others in positions of power at the university have played a large part in Tyra’s decision. The common thought surrounding this move seems to be that Florida State is having some financial difficulties, and Tyra is seen as having done an impressive job balancing U of L’s budget during his time here. I don’t know ... the whole thing feels very strange to be, and that seems to be the basic reaction from the fan bases on both sides as well. So it goes.

Tyra has served as the Cardinals’ AD since 2018, when he replaced former director Tom Jurich, who after 20 years in the position lost his job due to his role in Louisville’s pay-for-play corruption scandal. He’s played a role in two major hires for the Cardinals — football coach Scott Satterfield and basketball coach Chris Mack.

