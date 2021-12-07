Florida State Seminoles linebacker Jayion McCluster has entered the transfer portal:

This isn’t unexpected, as McCluster, who was a 3-star prospect in the 247 Sports Composite List coming out of Largo High School (FL), only played in one game during his time in Tallahassee.

From his Florida State bio:

2020:

Made FSU debut in season finale vs. Duke Blue Devils…recorded one solo stop in 56-35 win vs. Blue Devils…FSU Defense Scout Team Award recipient.

BEFORE FSU:

Three-star recruit listed as No. 16 inside linebacker nationally according to 247Sports Composite…ranked 21st at his position by Rivals…2020 Under Armour All-American…also selected to play in Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl in Cancun, Mexico…had 159 tackles his senior season while helping Largo to 8-4 record and appearance in 6A state playoffs…made 129 tackles as junior and also played running back contributing 60 carries for 364 yards…cousin is Dexter McCluster, who played seven seasons in NFL with Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and San Diego Chargers from 2010-16…selected Florida State in spring of 2019 over offers from the Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers, among others.