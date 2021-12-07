Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Tru Thompson has entered the transfer portal:

Thompson, who was a 3-star in the 247 Sports Composite List out of Grayson High School (GA), played early this season, but was quickly displaced in the rotation, so it’s no surprise, as Mike Norvell continues to flip the roster.

From his Florida State bio:

2020:

Played in eight games and recorded seven tackles, including 1.0 sack…Seminole Scholar…registered season-high two solo tackles with 1.0 sack for minus-two yards in 41-24 win vs. Jacksonville State…also made two tackles in 56-35 win vs. Duke Blue Devils…had one tackle in season opener vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets…made one solo stop at No. 12 Miami…recorded one tackle at NC State Wolfpack…also saw action at No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, at Louisville Cardinals and vs. Pittsburgh Panthers.

2019:

Appeared in 12 games with one start and recorded 15 tackles, including 2.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, and one quarterback hurry…ACC Honor Roll…started Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State Sun Devils and recorded season-high four tackles with one quarterback hurry…made three tackles in 38-31 victory at Boston College Eagles…matched tackles total, with 2.0 for loss and 1.0 sack, the next week in 49-12 win vs. Alabama State…made one tackle in season opener vs. Boise State Broncos…one of seven true freshmen to play in season opener…had two tackles at No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers…made one tackle at No. 2 Clemson Tigers…had one solo stop in 35-17 win vs. Syracuse Orange.

BEFORE FSU:

Powerful defensive tackle rated as four-star prospect by ESPN and three-star by 247Sports and Rivals…consensus top-50 defensive tackle in the country, ranked as nation’s 29th defensive tackle and 50th overall prospect in Georgia by ESPN…as a senior at Grayson, led defense that held opponents to 15.2 points per game while winning 10 games and advancing to quarterfinal round of AAAAAAA state playoffs…posted more than 25 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hurries his senior year…as a junior, recorded more than 30 tackles, 5.0 for loss with 4.0 sacks, as part of defense that allowed only 11.8 points per game and helped Rams win 10 games…committed to Florida State over Florida Gators, Miami, Louisville, LSU Tigers, and Michigan State Spartans, among others