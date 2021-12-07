OL Dillan Gibbons named to Uplifting Athletes Rare Disease Champion Team

Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons was named to the Uplifting Athletes Rare Disease Champion Team on Monday along with five other players from around college football.

The award is recognized by the NCFAA and was given out to leaders who have made a positive and lasting impact in the rare disease community.

In 2021, Gibbons turned a close friendship with Timothy Donovan, who suffers from multiple debilitating diseases, into a movement with the arrival of Name, Image and Likeness compensation. First raising money to bring Timmy to Tallahassee for the season opener vs. Notre Dame, he partnered with GoFundMe to create “Big Man, Big Heart,” which helped sponsor and promote missions from other student-athletes to help those in need.

The full press release, via Seminoles.com: