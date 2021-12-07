Florida State Seminoles linebacker Emmett Rice has declared for the NFL Draft:

He was at Florida State for six years and struggled with injuries. It doesn’t fully come as a surprise, as Rice isn’t getting any younger.

From his Florida State bio:

2020:

Played in all nine games with eight starts and recorded 62 tackles, including 7.5 for loss, two quarterback hurries and two pass breakups…led team in tackles for loss while tackles total ranked second among Seminoles…registered at least 1.0 TFL in each of last seven games…made season-high 11 tackles, including career-best 1.5 for loss, at NC State Wolfpack…recorded eight tackles, 1.0 for loss, one quarterback hurry and one pass breakup at Louisville Cardinals…took down UL quarterback Malik Cunningham in end zone for FSU’s first safety since 2017…made team-high-tying eight tackles, 1.0 for loss, vs. Pitt…had two tackles in season opener vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets…made six tackles at No. 12 Miami…had seven stops in three straight weeks, reaching total in 41-24 win vs. Jacksonville State, at No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and in 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels…also added 1.0 tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry vs. Tar Heels…made six tackles, 1.0 for loss, in 56-35 win vs. Duke Blue Devils.

2019:

Appeared in all 13 games with nine starts and recorded 72 tackles, including 4.5 for loss with 1.0 sack, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup…tackles total ranked second on team…posted career-high 14 tackles, including 1.0 for loss, at Wake Forest Demon Deacons…made eight tackles, including six solo stops, in 35-17 victory vs. Syracuse Orange…had seven stops vs. Miami…recorded seven tackles, including 1.0 sack, and first career pass breakup in 38-31 victory at Boston College Eagles…opened season with four tackles vs. Boise State Broncos…made one solo stop in 45-44 win vs. ULM…recorded four tackles, 1.0 for loss, at No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers…had three tackles in 35-24 victory vs. Louisville…registered 0.5 tackle for loss and one fumble recovery in 31-13 win vs. North Carolina State…made three tackles at No. 2 Clemson Tigers…had five tackles, 1.0 for loss, in 49-12 win vs. Alabama State…tied for team high with eight tackles at No. 8 Florida Gators…made seven tackles in Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State Sun Devils.

2018:

Appeared in four games after returning from injury that occurred during 2017 Independence Bowl…recorded five tackles, including 1.0 sack…made season-high three tackles in 22-21 win vs. No. 22 Boston College…recorded 1.0 sack in 38-17 win vs. Wake Forest…registered one stop in 37-19 victory vs. Northern Illinois…also saw action in season opener vs. No. 20 Virginia Tech Hokies…redshirted 2018 season.

2017:

Appeared in all 13 games, including a start in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl win against Southern Mississippi…finished with 14 tackles, 0.5 for loss, and one interception…made a season-high three tackles against North Carolina State and in the home finale against ULM…recorded his first career interception at Duke Blue Devils.

2016:

True freshman linebacker played in the final 12 games…tallied 12 tackles, including a career-high five versus Boston College…recovered a fumble against Charleston Southern and also added two tackles…standout special teams player…made two solo tackles against USF.

BEFORE FSU:

Athletic linebacker prospect with great length who possesses the athleticism and versatility to make plays at the line of scrimmage and sideline to sideline…collected 2015 All-USA Florida Second Team honors and 6A All-State Third Team accolades…product of powerhouse Norland High, the same school as former Seminole cornerback and first round pick Xavier Rhodes…recorded 94 tackles including 18 sacks as a junior in 2014…ranked the No. 4 prospect in the Miami Herald Class of 2016 Top 50…tabbed a four-star prospect by Rivals and ESPN and a three-star recruit by Scout and 247Sports…rated the No. 15 outside linebacker prospect in the nation and No. 27 player in Florida by Rivals…tabbed the No. 20 player at his position and 63rd-best player in the state by ESPN…ranked the No. 26 OLB and No. 53 prospect in Florida by 247Sports…chose FSU over Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Louisville Cardinals…majoring in social science.