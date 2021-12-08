Reports: Randy Shannon to be named new FSU linebackers coach

According to multiple reports, defensive analyst Randy Shannon is being promoted to a full-time role for Florida State Seminoles football.

As reported by both The Athletic and 247Sports, he’ll be coaching linebackers at Florida State after the departure of linebackers coach Chris Marve to be Virginia Tech’s defensive coordinator. Marve, who struggled mightily on the recruiting trail, managed to only sign two HS linebackers in three signing classes with an average composite rating of 84.5.

Shannon came to Florida State with an extensive resume spending nearly the entirety of his 30-year coaching career in the state of Florida with the majority of that time period coaching the linebacker position.

He spent the bulk of his coaching career in Coral Gables (1991-1997, 2001-2010), serving as the linebacker coach, defensive coordinator, and eventual head coach at Miami (FL). After that, he was hired by TCU and Arkansas before eventually coming back to the state at the University of Florida as co-DC and linebackers coach, serving as interim head coach after the firing of Jim McElwain. Next, he was hired by UCF to serve as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach (as well as interim head coach following the departure of Josh Huepel to Tennessee) before joining FSU’s staff as a senior defensive analyst.