Randy Shannon named new FSU linebackers coach

Defensive analyst Randy Shannon has been promoted to a full-time role for Florida State Seminoles football.

He’ll be coaching linebackers at Florida State after the departure of linebackers coach Chris Marve to be Virginia Tech’s defensive coordinator. Marve, who struggled mightily on the recruiting trail, managed to only sign two HS linebackers in three signing classes with an average composite rating of 84.5.

“I’m excited to have Coach Shannon taking on this new role on our coaching staff,” Norvell said. “His insight, passion and integrity have been on display since he arrived at Florida State last spring, and his experience as a head coach brings valued perspective. Our current and future student-athletes will develop on and off the field through his football knowledge, teaching ability and focus on individual personal growth. Coach Shannon’s relationships and excellent reputation within the state of Florida, and especially South Florida, will continue to help our program climb back toward the top of college football.”

Shannon, who will also serve as co-defensive coordinator, came to Florida State with an extensive resume spending nearly the entirety of his 30-year coaching career in the state of Florida with the majority of that time period coaching the linebacker position.

He spent the bulk of his coaching career in Coral Gables (1991-1997, 2001-2010), serving as the linebacker coach, defensive coordinator, and eventual head coach at Miami (FL). After that, he was hired by TCU and Arkansas before eventually coming back to the state at the University of Florida as co-DC and linebackers coach, serving as interim head coach after the firing of Jim McElwain. Next, he was hired by UCF to serve as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach (as well as interim head coach following the departure of Josh Huepel to Tennessee) before joining FSU’s staff as a senior defensive analyst.

The full press release from Florida State is available below: