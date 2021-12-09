Watch: What’s FSU getting in OL Bless Harris?

Bless Harris is a recently committed transfer to the Florida State Seminoles. Harris is a 6’4” 315 lbs offensive tackle prospect who has spent his first few years out of high school at Lamar University. Originally committed to UCF, he flipped to the Seminoles once an onslaught of offers poured in from across the country.

To get an idea of what Bless Harris provides to the line next year join Coach AB and Kevin from the Triple Option as they break down his highlight tape.

Some things covered in the video above:

College ready size- can be slotted into the starting rotation immediately

Plus athleticism- could be versatile in Norvell’s gap heavy scheme

Solid with hand play and balance- good potential as a pass blocker

Questions about his anchor- may be vulnerable to bullrushes at the next level

Bless Harris seems to be a solid piece for FSU in the next year. At best he allows you to move either Robert Scott or Darius Washington inside and at worst he is a solid piece that gives depth to the line.