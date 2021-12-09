 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Noles News: Johnson named 1st Team All-American, Soccer celebrates their third National Title

The accolades keep on rolling in

By maxescarpio

Recruiting

Football

After a couple Noles were handed the offensive, defensive, and special teams MVP’s, three very important awards were to be passed out. These upperclassman were awarded for their leadership, drive and hard work on and off the field.

Redshirt-senior Jermaine Johnson II has been recognized as a 1st Team All-American by ESPN and CBS Sports which features the best player at each position in college football.

This weeks NFL Noles Spotlight goes to Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat after he recorded a season high 1.5 sacks against the New York Jets.

Soccer

Senior Jaelin Howell has been listed as a finalist for the MAC Herman award for the second straight season. The award is given to the most outstanding player in division one soccer, which she won last Spring. Howell will look to be the first Seminole to receive the award on multiple occasions.

After a thrilling National Championship win, FSU coach Mark Krikorian was interviewed on ESPN’s Packer and Durham to talk about their historic season.

Baseball

The Atlanta Braves have selected former Florida State first baseman John Nagowski in the MLB’s Rule 5 draft.

Former Seminole Ben DeLuzio was also selected after the St. Louis Cardinals pick him up in the first round.

Florida State legend Richie Lewis has passed away. Lewis was an All-American pitcher for the Seminoles and ranks third all-time in NCAA history with 520 strikeouts. His legacy will live on with every Nole that takes the mound.

All Sports

Senior Petra Hule has been placed at No.22 amongst women’s tennis players in the country, according to ITA Tennis.

Seminoles guard Morgan Jones was listed as one of only 30 women to be awarded the Senior Class Award in the 2021-22 season.

