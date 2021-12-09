Noles News: Johnson named 1st Team All-American, Soccer celebrates their third National Title

Recruiting
Football
After a couple Noles were handed the offensive, defensive, and special teams MVP’s, three very important awards were to be passed out. These upperclassman were awarded for their leadership, drive and hard work on and off the field.
2021 Team Awards— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 8, 2021
Bobby Bowden Leadership Award – Fabien Lovett
Bob Crenshaw Award – Jordan Wilson
Monk Bonasorte Award – Keir Thomas#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/P3Dm7XlT0h
Redshirt-senior Jermaine Johnson II has been recognized as a 1st Team All-American by ESPN and CBS Sports which features the best player at each position in college football.
ALL-AMERICAN @ii_jermaine named an @ESPN and @CBSSports 1st Team All-American#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/5GzwNkYvMG— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 8, 2021
This weeks NFL Noles Spotlight goes to Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat after he recorded a season high 1.5 sacks against the New York Jets.
#NFLNoles Spotlight @SweatyJ_9 | #NoleFamily— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 8, 2021
: https://t.co/ywZeG07udk pic.twitter.com/BPht5Gn2sA
Soccer
Senior Jaelin Howell has been listed as a finalist for the MAC Herman award for the second straight season. The award is given to the most outstanding player in division one soccer, which she won last Spring. Howell will look to be the first Seminole to receive the award on multiple occasions.
Congratulations to MAC Hermann Trophy finalist @jaehowell18 @FSUSoccer #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/A7ZTvZiazc— MAC Hermann Trophy (@HermannTrophy) December 8, 2021
After a thrilling National Championship win, FSU coach Mark Krikorian was interviewed on ESPN’s Packer and Durham to talk about their historic season.
Check out @MKrikorianFSU's interview on Packer and Durham this morning! #OneTribe https://t.co/AxOjJWMNt5— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) December 8, 2021
Baseball
The Atlanta Braves have selected former Florida State first baseman John Nagowski in the MLB’s Rule 5 draft.
Atlanta just selected John Nogowski from the Giants in the minor league Rule 5 draft.— Jeff Jones (@jmjones) December 8, 2021
Former Seminole Ben DeLuzio was also selected after the St. Louis Cardinals pick him up in the first round.
#stlcards draft OF with STL ties in the first round of MiLB Rule 5: Ben DeLuzio was born in St. Louis. An undrafted free agent (2016) who had been in Arizona's system, DeLuzio went to high school in Orlando, played at Florida State. He's 27 with a career .363 OBP in minors.— Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) December 8, 2021
Florida State legend Richie Lewis has passed away. Lewis was an All-American pitcher for the Seminoles and ranks third all-time in NCAA history with 520 strikeouts. His legacy will live on with every Nole that takes the mound.
Former Florida State All-American pitcher, Hall of Famer Richie Lewis dies https://t.co/v90dNj3Agm via @tdonline— Jim Henry﮷ (@JimHenryTALLY) December 8, 2021
All Sports
Senior Petra Hule has been placed at No.22 amongst women’s tennis players in the country, according to ITA Tennis.
Pep comes in at No. 22 in singles in the @ITA_Tennis Collegiate Division I National Rankings #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/NlxZ4KzeZf— FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) December 8, 2021
Seminoles guard Morgan Jones was listed as one of only 30 women to be awarded the Senior Class Award in the 2021-22 season.
.@MorganAmari_ is one of 3️⃣0️⃣ women's basketball Senior CLASS Award candidates ‼️ #NoleFAM— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) December 8, 2021
