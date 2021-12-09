Noles News: Johnson named 1st Team All-American, Soccer celebrates their third National Title

Recruiting

Football

After a couple Noles were handed the offensive, defensive, and special teams MVP’s, three very important awards were to be passed out. These upperclassman were awarded for their leadership, drive and hard work on and off the field.

2021 Team Awards



Bobby Bowden Leadership Award – Fabien Lovett

Bob Crenshaw Award – Jordan Wilson

Monk Bonasorte Award – Keir Thomas#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/P3Dm7XlT0h — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 8, 2021

Redshirt-senior Jermaine Johnson II has been recognized as a 1st Team All-American by ESPN and CBS Sports which features the best player at each position in college football.

This weeks NFL Noles Spotlight goes to Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat after he recorded a season high 1.5 sacks against the New York Jets.

Soccer

Senior Jaelin Howell has been listed as a finalist for the MAC Herman award for the second straight season. The award is given to the most outstanding player in division one soccer, which she won last Spring. Howell will look to be the first Seminole to receive the award on multiple occasions.

After a thrilling National Championship win, FSU coach Mark Krikorian was interviewed on ESPN’s Packer and Durham to talk about their historic season.

Baseball

The Atlanta Braves have selected former Florida State first baseman John Nagowski in the MLB’s Rule 5 draft.

Atlanta just selected John Nogowski from the Giants in the minor league Rule 5 draft. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) December 8, 2021

Former Seminole Ben DeLuzio was also selected after the St. Louis Cardinals pick him up in the first round.

#stlcards draft OF with STL ties in the first round of MiLB Rule 5: Ben DeLuzio was born in St. Louis. An undrafted free agent (2016) who had been in Arizona's system, DeLuzio went to high school in Orlando, played at Florida State. He's 27 with a career .363 OBP in minors. — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) December 8, 2021

Florida State legend Richie Lewis has passed away. Lewis was an All-American pitcher for the Seminoles and ranks third all-time in NCAA history with 520 strikeouts. His legacy will live on with every Nole that takes the mound.

Former Florida State All-American pitcher, Hall of Famer Richie Lewis dies https://t.co/v90dNj3Agm via @tdonline — Jim Henry﮷ (@JimHenryTALLY) December 8, 2021

All Sports

Senior Petra Hule has been placed at No.22 amongst women’s tennis players in the country, according to ITA Tennis.

Pep comes in at No. 22 in singles in the @ITA_Tennis Collegiate Division I National Rankings #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/NlxZ4KzeZf — FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) December 8, 2021

Seminoles guard Morgan Jones was listed as one of only 30 women to be awarded the Senior Class Award in the 2021-22 season.