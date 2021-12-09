Jermaine Johnson earns first team All-American honors

Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II was named a Walter Camp first-team All-American Thursday, the first of what’s likely to be several honors for the lineman.

Johnson, a redshirt senior, started in all 12 games this season totaling a staggering 12 sacks (tied for 6th best in the country), 18 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a strip-sack returned for a touchdown, and 70 tackles total.

The former Georgia Bulldogs transfer was a menace off the edge and a key pillar on the front end of the defense earning ACC Defensive player of the year, FSU defensive MVP, and being named first-team All-ACC earlier this month. Johnson also earned defensive player of the week on numerous occasions and has been nominated for the Lombardi Award, the Bednarik Award, and led the country in tackles amongst Power-5 linemen.

Related Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson is the ACC Defensive Player of the Year

His season-high record for sacks came against the Miami Hurricanes (3) and tackles came against Jacksonville State (11).

SCOOP-AND-SCORE TD‼️



FSU takes the lead over Clemson in the 4th pic.twitter.com/zIVGGtrF64 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 30, 2021

While Johnson has earned All-American nods from several publications, including ESPN and CBS, this is his first “official” placement.

In order to earn the title of consensus All-American, a player must earn nods from 3 of these voting bodies: the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News, or the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Earlier today, Johnson penned a letter to the FSU fanbase, thanking them for their support in 2021: