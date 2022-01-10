FSU quarterback coach Tony Tokarz talks new role

Following the departure of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham to Oregon, Florida State Seminoles football elevated offensive analyst quarterbacks Tony Tokarz to fill the role of quarterback coach.

“Coach Tokarz has been a valuable member of my staff for many years, and I am happy he will take on a larger role with our program,” Norvell said. “He is a relentless worker who is extremely smart. He has tremendous knowledge of our offense as well as the quarterback position as both a player and a coach. He will develop our quarterbacks on the field with attention to detail and continue to build on their individual skillsets. His teaching style will also help them develop off the field with an importance on leadership in the classroom and in the community.”

Tokarz began his coaching career in 2012 after his playing days for Division III school Worcester State wrapped up, having left as the program’s all-time leader in rushing yards by a quarterback while also ranking second in career touchdown passes and fourth in career passing yards.

He spoke with the FSU media today for the first time — below are some quotes from his availability.

On Jordan Travis

First off, that kid can play quarterback. I know there was a lot of negativity about his ability to play the position, but he can play quarterback.

He is a fun player to coach — he has that dynamic trait to him. Figuring out when he needs to use his legs, when he needs to stay in the pocket, that’s where the fun is. Knowing his ceiling, knowing his potential, it’s exciting.

On AJ Duffy

Extremely intelligent, carries himself well. Absolute sponge. The kid’s got a bright future, and he’s not afraid to work. The combination of his skillset and willingness to put in the work, it’s going to continue to elevate the room.

On team’s growth

We spent a few years learning what work was, now we’re looking for consistency.

The better prepared you are, the more confidence you’ll have — real confidence, not just saying it.

On playing, coaching Divison 3

You’re going to have to figure out a way to get your job done with detail and efficiency, because you don’t have the same god-given talents as you do bigger programs. I think coaching at the lower levels, it’s been beneficial but also let me wear a bunch of different hats — you get to gain a lot of respect for all areas of the coaching staff.

On recruiting philosophy

In an ideal world, you’d want 3 to 4 scholarship quarterbacks at any given time. The goal is to have one through six ready, whether that’s scholarship guys or walk-ons. Any consistency that we can build in that room, I’m looking forward to the chance to work with these guys.

On Mike Norvell

I was offered a chance to stay on when [Norvell took over at Memphis], but as an overzealous young coach, I took a position at a D2 school — but I actually ended up working his quarterback camp, and kept that relationship going, and ended up going back to Memphis. Whether it’s been as a graduate assistant or an analyst, I’ve had the chance to be around one of the greatest coaches in the country.

