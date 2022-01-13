It’s official — Florida State Seminoles football defensive lineman Fabian Lovett will be returning for another year in Tallahassee.

A transfer from Mississippi State, Lovett made an immediate impact in Tallahassee in his first year, following it up by earning All-ACC honorable mention honors in his second season with Florida State.

From FSU:

Lovett, from Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Cooper, from Lilburn, Georgia, combined for 67 tackles, 9.0 for loss and 2.0 sacks. The FSU defense allowed opponents to score just 70.6 percent of the time in the Red Zone, second-best in the league, while the seven Red Zone turnovers forced were best in the conference.

“He’s made major impacts,” defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said of Lovett in October of 2021. “He’s definitely one of the best players in our program right now, and he is acting like it on and off the field.”

“Honestly, I’ve grown into [being a leader] because usually I am one of the guys in the back — not talking, ready to get my rep in,” Lovett said. “But it grew onto me and they put me in the role, so sometimes you’ve just gotta take over. ... Do what you need to do to get everybody on the same accord.”