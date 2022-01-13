 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Seminoles put their recruiting cap on, Spring sports just around the corner

“ We ain’t done yet ”

By maxescarpio

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

The rest was history...

The NFL playoffs are officially set and a couple FSU alums made some big time plays in Week 18 to stamp the 2021-22 regular season.

Transfer WR Mycah Pittman has put his recruiting cap on for the Seminoles who are already in the lead as the No.1 portal team in the country.

Redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis has been quick to prove the naysayer’s wrong and it looks like he’s just scratched the surface to reach his full potential.

The Kansas City Chiefs have activated DE Joshua Kaindoh as they prepare for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Saturday on Wild Card weekend.

Basketball

Senior guard RayQuan Evans was ready to takeover and knock down some of the biggest shots this season against Miami.

After the Noles had canceled a previous matchup against UNF they have rescheduled the game for January 20th at the Tucker Center.

Clippers guard Terance Mann has entered the NBA’s 1,000 point club. He’s currently averaging 10.6 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game in just his third season.

Tennis

The Noles are set to play their season opener tomorrow at 3:00 ET in Tallahassee.

As the men’s team serves the first match at home, the women are scheduled to play in the USD Invitational this Friday in San Diego, California.

All Sports

Recent MAC Herman award winner Jaelin Howell joins Packer and Durham to talk about her historic career with the Seminoles and an incredible senior season.

Valued transfer Michael Sakane has all the talent to flourish under Seminoles head coach Trey Jones in the 2022 season.

FSU softball will take their first pitch in less than a month, starting off the season against Mercer University on February 11th.

This month will also introduce a new season to track & field as well as cross country, which will have their first meet this Saturday at Clemson.

Florida State alum Chase Seiffert will open 2022 with the Sony Open in Hawaii.

