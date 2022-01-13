Noles News: Seminoles put their recruiting cap on, Spring sports just around the corner

Recruiting

Football

The rest was history...

46 years ago today, #FSU hired Bobby Bowden as its football coach



(Article via @TDOnline, text via https://t.co/hN0r0dfpSn) pic.twitter.com/xsIfyja2Xy — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) January 12, 2022

The NFL playoffs are officially set and a couple FSU alums made some big time plays in Week 18 to stamp the 2021-22 regular season.

Transfer WR Mycah Pittman has put his recruiting cap on for the Seminoles who are already in the lead as the No.1 portal team in the country.

Let’s just say we ain’t done yet #GONOLES — MJP (@MycahPittman) January 12, 2022

I gotta be a top 5 recruiter they got rankings for players? — MJP (@MycahPittman) January 12, 2022

Redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis has been quick to prove the naysayer’s wrong and it looks like he’s just scratched the surface to reach his full potential.

The Kansas City Chiefs have activated DE Joshua Kaindoh as they prepare for their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Saturday on Wild Card weekend.

The #Chiefs also activated DE Joshua Kaindoh from IR. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 11, 2022

Basketball

Senior guard RayQuan Evans was ready to takeover and knock down some of the biggest shots this season against Miami.

Recap last nights thrilling 65-64 win over Miami!#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/PKUQ0dN0Aa — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 12, 2022

After the Noles had canceled a previous matchup against UNF they have rescheduled the game for January 20th at the Tucker Center.





Our postponed game against UNF has been rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20th at 12pm in the Tuck!



: https://t.co/QaNdgWjE0s#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/tj1Nc9n7KO — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 12, 2022

Clippers guard Terance Mann has entered the NBA’s 1,000 point club. He’s currently averaging 10.6 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game in just his third season.

Tennis

The Noles are set to play their season opener tomorrow at 3:00 ET in Tallahassee.

As the men’s team serves the first match at home, the women are scheduled to play in the USD Invitational this Friday in San Diego, California.

All Sports

Recent MAC Herman award winner Jaelin Howell joins Packer and Durham to talk about her historic career with the Seminoles and an incredible senior season.

Valued transfer Michael Sakane has all the talent to flourish under Seminoles head coach Trey Jones in the 2022 season.

He dominated the ASUN.



Time to dominate the ACC.



We’re looking forward to watching @MichaelSakane burn up the course this spring #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/840Dex6UnS — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) January 11, 2022

FSU softball will take their first pitch in less than a month, starting off the season against Mercer University on February 11th.

Only 1️⃣ month until the season opener! That is just 3️⃣1️⃣ days! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/F4scuZgJbu — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 11, 2022

This month will also introduce a new season to track & field as well as cross country, which will have their first meet this Saturday at Clemson.

Ka'Tia is here to remind you how many days are left until the start of the spring indoor season✌️#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/OnbU7rytpY — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 12, 2022

Florida State alum Chase Seiffert will open 2022 with the Sony Open in Hawaii.