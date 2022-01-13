As the college football world collectively waves goodbye to the 2021-22 season, a plethora of college football players do the same to their old schools. These defectors, commonly referred to as “transfers,” are dramatically altering the landscape of the sport, and teams’ rosters, at a rapid pace.

The Florida State Seminoles are one of those teams in need of a rapid and dramatic change of their roster. Two coaching changes at the infancy of the Early Signing Period period have created holes in the roster that are yet to be filled but in these past couple of weeks, the ‘Noles have taken significant steps towards alleviating some of these issues.

The biggest transfer commit came with defensive end Jared Verse. He has elite length and athleticism and if he could smooth out a few rough edges he could be a guy that replaces some of the production left behind by Jermaine Johnson.

Another infusion of defensive talent came with linebacker Tatum Bethune from UCF. He is a rangy linebacker who at worst gives more depth to a thin position and at best gives you a linebacker you can rely on for any down and distance.

On the other side of the ball, the receiver position was bolstered with the commitment of Winston Wright from West Virginia. He may be the most game-ready of the three true wide receiver transfers taken in this offseason.

This particular group of transfers is an exciting one but words can only do these kids so much justice. So jump in with the guys from the Triple Option as they break these kids down to see what kind of impact they can make for FSU next season.