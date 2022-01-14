The Florida State Seminoles updated their football roster earlier today which came with a few number changes after bringing in a haul of high school recruits and transfers adding to Tribe ‘22.
While most of the roster stayed the same, here are some changes and additions to note:
- Running back Ja’Khi Douglas switched from #22 to #0.
- Defensive back Jarques McClellion moved from #15 to #1.
- Linebacker Kalen DeLoach is now wearing #4 after wearing #20 last season (which will now be worn by Azareye’ah Thomas), and Oregon transfer Micah Pittman will also wear #4.
- Former West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. will have a #3 on the back of his jersey.
- Illinois and Albany Transfers Duece Spann and Jared Verse will both wear #5.
- Derrick McClendon II will move from #55 to #9.
- Quarterback A.J. Duffy will wear #10 which was previously worn by McKenzie Milton.
- Defensive back Sam McCall has #11.
- Arizona State transfer Johnny Wilson will wear #14.
For the full roster update check out Seminoles.com and for an in-depth breakdown of the new transfer portal additions, Tomahawk Nation has got you covered:
