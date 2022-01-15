Which FSU football players received a redshirt in 2021?

Florida State Seminoles football released its updated roster on Friday, showcasing new faces and new numbers for the 2022 season.

Another bit of info, while not exactly groundbreaking, was insight into which players received a redshirt after the 2021 season.

It was a non-issue following the 2020 year, seeing as each player in the country was granted an extra year of eligibility regardless of previous years enrolled.

Per the updated roster, the following players received redshirts”

Defensive back Hunter Washington

Defensive back Shyheim Brown

Defensive lineman Joshua Farmer

Defensive lineman Byron Turner Jr.

Defensive lineman Patrick Payton

Defensive lineman Shambre Jackson

Offensive lineman Rod Orr

Offensive lineman Bryson Estes

Wide receiver Joshua Burrell

Of the players that received a redshirt, Shyheim Brown (3 games, 3 tackles), Hunter Washington (1 game), Joshua Farmer (4 games, 1 assisted tackle), Patrick Payton (1 game), Bryson Estes (1 game) and Joshua Burrell (2 games) saw action in games.+

As for the freshman who saw action in more than four games, rendering them ineligible for a redshirt: