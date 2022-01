Gallery: FSU hosts a number of talented recruits

The Florida State Seminoles hosted a multitude of talented prospects this weekend, kicking off a meet and greet that helped solidify some commitments and strengthen relationships for some new ones. In total, more than 15 highly sought-after recruits made it to campus on Saturday, and the plan seemed to be targeting Florida/Georgia players and expanding into the southeast. Some have been in communication with the staff for a long time, while others got a first sit down with their respective position coaches.

Here is a list of prospects and some photos from the day:

Grid View Quarterback Chris Parson hugs head coach Mike Norvell Brett Nevitt

Chris Parson Brett Nevitt

Chris Parson and Director of High School Relations Ryan Bartow Brett Nevitt

Wide receiver Tyler Williams Brett Nevitt

Tyler Williams Brett Nevitt

Tyler Willams Brett Nevitt

Offensive lineman Roderick Kearney Brett Nevitt

Roderick Kearney Brett Nevitt

Roderick Kearney Brett Nevitt

Linebacker Zayden Walker and receiver Jalewis Solomon Brett Nevitt

Defensive back DJ Pickett with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller Brett Nevitt

Pickett and Fuller Brett Nevitt

Pickett and defensive line coach Odell Haggins Brett Nevitt

Running back Jeremiah Cobb Brett Nevitt

Pickett and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson Brett Nevitt

Chris Parson Brett Nevitt

Linebacker Skielar Mann Brett Nevitt

Skielar Mann Brett Nevitt

Running back Kameron Davis Brett Nevitt

Kam Davis Brett Nevitt

ATH Keyon Brown Brett Nevitt

Brown Brett Nevitt

Cornerback Adam Hopkins Brett Nevitt

Hopkins Brett Nevitt

Offensive tackle Tommy Kinsler Brett Nevitt

Cornerback Dijon Johnson Brett Nevitt

Johnson (Middle) Brett Nevitt

Offensive tackle Lucas Simmons Brett Nevitt

