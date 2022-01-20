Noles News: Will the Noles continue their transfer portal success?

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

FSU football head coach Mike Norvell showing love to the hoops team after an upset win over Duke:

Former Florida State running back Cam Akers has made his way back to the field after suffering a torn achilles just a couple months ago. His Los Angeles Rams will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the postseason this Sunday.

Transfer wide receiver Mycah Pittman continues his journey on the recruiting trail, currently in the hunt for Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton. Pittman, Burton, and Johnny Wilson were all high school teammates and there’s been some significant rumors that the band might be coming back together.

Getting the band back together? pic.twitter.com/EG3NiMBJSw — Jofra (@YoungHOKOO) January 19, 2022

FSU alum Warrick Dunn has been awarded the NCAA’s Silver Anniversary Award, given to former student-athletes on their twenty-fifth anniversary of graduating.

Livestream for tonight's NCAA Honors Celebration where @WarrickDunn will receive the NCAA's Silver Anniversary Award#NoleFamily



: https://t.co/yEfoMPKDJL pic.twitter.com/Xtcc5A3Pt2 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 19, 2022

Florida State’s athletic director Michael Alford presented the trophy to Dunn last night.

It is an honor to represent @Seminoles & @FSUFootball in presenting @WarrickDunn the prestigious @NCAA Silver Anniversary Award which recognizes distinguished former student-athletes on the 25th anniversary of the end of their intercollegiate athletics eligibility. #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/lzSuPJiXgE — Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) January 20, 2022

Basketball

The Seminoles took down No.6 Duke in an OT thriller on Tuesday night, protecting their home court in typical Leonard Hamilton fashion.

Definitely a night for the history books...

Whiteout ✔️

Insane Atmosphere ✔️

OT Dub ✔️#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/IKIF3dhHZE — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 19, 2022

Are the Noles the kings of Overtime?

13 straight OT wins…. We gladly accept this title #NewBlood https://t.co/HlLJ7w9D6v — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 19, 2022

Leonard Hamilton now has 55 wins against AP Top 25 opponents as an unranked team, breaking the record for most all time with one single program.

A message from the legend himself:

Seminole Fans, thanks for packing the Tuck last night. The noise and energy you brought made the difference in pushing us to our 13th straight overtime win. pic.twitter.com/ZHp8rzuXlP — Leonard Hamilton (@FSUCoachHam) January 19, 2022

A couple Seminoles are approaching their 100th game at Florida State including Valencia Myers, Morgan Jones, and Kourtney Weber.

There are some #Noles approaching their 100th game in the Garnet and Gold



Tiana England also has 105 games played at the Division I level, while @bjackkkkkk is at 97 #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/aUYapa6xJZ — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) January 19, 2022

The Noles go into Clemson, South Carolina and come back home with a much needed win, defeating the Tigers 79-68.

Nothing in this league comes easy



Relive Tuesday’s road dub at Clemson #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/rBy8h6zJ8N — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) January 19, 2022

They will host in-state rival Miami Hurricanes on Thursday at 8:00 ET.

On Thursday at 8PM we welcome the Canes #NoleFAM — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) January 20, 2022

All Sports

The FSU women’s tennis team is entering the season at No.15 in the preseason polls, according to itatennis.com.

Heading into our home opener Sunday ranked No. 15 in the latest @ITA_Tennis national rankings#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/eGTKc9gLwO — FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) January 19, 2022

Check out Seminoles.com to learn about swimming and diving stars Jaden and Mason Hebert and their journey to Tallahassee.

"We've always been in the same classes, I think it would've been really weird to not be together."



Read more about Jaden & Mason Herbet's journey to FSU and how they've been there for each other. https://t.co/UPXHK814eN pic.twitter.com/vHyDHALbp5 — FSU Swimming/Diving (@FSU_Swimming) January 19, 2022

As the tennis team comes in at No.15, the swimming team is also ranked amongst the Top 25, holding the 19th slot in the CSCAA coach’s poll. Is FSU one of the best sports school’s in the nation?

January @CSCAA rankings are out!



The #Noles come in at No. 19 in the men’s rankings while the women received votes. pic.twitter.com/gnp6i5DkR9 — FSU Swimming/Diving (@FSU_Swimming) January 19, 2022

The Noles are eager to take the mound, as they present some exciting new pieces from the transfer portal and recruiting class that could take this program to the next level.

The women’s soccer team was in attendance for the men’s basketball game showing off their shiny new toy, the 2021 National Championship trophy.





We had a great time celebrating our National Championship while @FSUHoops took down No. 5 Duke last night! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/phPyCy1Tlj — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) January 19, 2022

Congratulations to Mack Leonard, Sydney Sherrill, and Kathryn Sandercock for being featured in the Extra Elite 100 of NCAA softball players.

Congrats to the 3️⃣ Seminoles on the @ExtraInningSB

Extra Elite 100! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/g3pY8uqOOp — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 19, 2022

Softball season is just around the corner and the Noles headline as the ACC’s top ranked team, at No.6 in the D1 Softball preseason poll.