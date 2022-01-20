Noles News: Will the Noles continue their transfer portal success?

Recruiting
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.
RELATED: Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #11
RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘22 Recruiting Thread #28
RELATED: Trey Benson commits to Florida State
RELATED: Transfers Mycah Pittman, Jared Verse, Winston Wright Jr. speak on FSU
Football
FSU football head coach Mike Norvell showing love to the hoops team after an upset win over Duke:
Great Win!!! Congratulations to @FSUCoachHam and @FSUHoops what an incredible job tonight! #NewBlood #KeepCLIMBing the #NoleFamily is there with you! https://t.co/dwYrtzgD7f— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) January 19, 2022
Former Florida State running back Cam Akers has made his way back to the field after suffering a torn achilles just a couple months ago. His Los Angeles Rams will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the postseason this Sunday.
RELATED: FSU Football: Noles in the Pros
It was great to see @thereal_cam3 back making plays for the @RamsNFL #NoleFamily | #NFLNoles— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 19, 2022
Transfer wide receiver Mycah Pittman continues his journey on the recruiting trail, currently in the hunt for Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton. Pittman, Burton, and Johnny Wilson were all high school teammates and there’s been some significant rumors that the band might be coming back together.
https://t.co/6WeYNn3Fw5 pic.twitter.com/uZNbVME9kA— MJP (@MycahPittman) January 19, 2022
Getting the band back together? pic.twitter.com/EG3NiMBJSw— Jofra (@YoungHOKOO) January 19, 2022
FSU alum Warrick Dunn has been awarded the NCAA’s Silver Anniversary Award, given to former student-athletes on their twenty-fifth anniversary of graduating.
Livestream for tonight's NCAA Honors Celebration where @WarrickDunn will receive the NCAA's Silver Anniversary Award#NoleFamily— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 19, 2022
: https://t.co/yEfoMPKDJL pic.twitter.com/Xtcc5A3Pt2
Florida State’s athletic director Michael Alford presented the trophy to Dunn last night.
It is an honor to represent @Seminoles & @FSUFootball in presenting @WarrickDunn the prestigious @NCAA Silver Anniversary Award which recognizes distinguished former student-athletes on the 25th anniversary of the end of their intercollegiate athletics eligibility. #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/lzSuPJiXgE— Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) January 20, 2022
Basketball
The Seminoles took down No.6 Duke in an OT thriller on Tuesday night, protecting their home court in typical Leonard Hamilton fashion.
RELATED: FSU basketball upsets No. 5 Duke in thrilling OT game
Recap @FSUHoops 79-78 OT win over No. 6 Duke last night#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/0xxlbqnvkl— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) January 19, 2022
Definitely a night for the history books...
Whiteout ✔️— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 19, 2022
Insane Atmosphere ✔️
OT Dub ✔️#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/IKIF3dhHZE
Are the Noles the kings of Overtime?
13 straight OT wins…. We gladly accept this title #NewBlood https://t.co/HlLJ7w9D6v— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 19, 2022
Leonard Hamilton now has 55 wins against AP Top 25 opponents as an unranked team, breaking the record for most all time with one single program.
RELATED: FSU, Leonard Hamilton make history in win vs. Duke
#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/J4PYzmD65e— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 19, 2022
A message from the legend himself:
Seminole Fans, thanks for packing the Tuck last night. The noise and energy you brought made the difference in pushing us to our 13th straight overtime win. pic.twitter.com/ZHp8rzuXlP— Leonard Hamilton (@FSUCoachHam) January 19, 2022
A couple Seminoles are approaching their 100th game at Florida State including Valencia Myers, Morgan Jones, and Kourtney Weber.
There are some #Noles approaching their 100th game in the Garnet and Gold— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) January 19, 2022
Tiana England also has 105 games played at the Division I level, while @bjackkkkkk is at 97 #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/aUYapa6xJZ
The Noles go into Clemson, South Carolina and come back home with a much needed win, defeating the Tigers 79-68.
RELATED: FSU women’s basketball powers past Clemson
Nothing in this league comes easy— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) January 19, 2022
Relive Tuesday’s road dub at Clemson #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/rBy8h6zJ8N
They will host in-state rival Miami Hurricanes on Thursday at 8:00 ET.
On Thursday at 8PM we welcome the Canes #NoleFAM— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) January 20, 2022
All Sports
The FSU women’s tennis team is entering the season at No.15 in the preseason polls, according to itatennis.com.
Heading into our home opener Sunday ranked No. 15 in the latest @ITA_Tennis national rankings#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/eGTKc9gLwO— FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) January 19, 2022
Check out Seminoles.com to learn about swimming and diving stars Jaden and Mason Hebert and their journey to Tallahassee.
"We've always been in the same classes, I think it would've been really weird to not be together."— FSU Swimming/Diving (@FSU_Swimming) January 19, 2022
Read more about Jaden & Mason Herbet's journey to FSU and how they've been there for each other. https://t.co/UPXHK814eN pic.twitter.com/vHyDHALbp5
As the tennis team comes in at No.15, the swimming team is also ranked amongst the Top 25, holding the 19th slot in the CSCAA coach’s poll. Is FSU one of the best sports school’s in the nation?
January @CSCAA rankings are out!— FSU Swimming/Diving (@FSU_Swimming) January 19, 2022
The #Noles come in at No. 19 in the men’s rankings while the women received votes. pic.twitter.com/gnp6i5DkR9
The Noles are eager to take the mound, as they present some exciting new pieces from the transfer portal and recruiting class that could take this program to the next level.
RELATED: FSU baseball: Seminoles land in top-15 of D1baseball’s preseason rankings
… ⏳ pic.twitter.com/Bs8Ja0If0E— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 19, 2022
The women’s soccer team was in attendance for the men’s basketball game showing off their shiny new toy, the 2021 National Championship trophy.
— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) January 19, 2022
We had a great time celebrating our National Championship while @FSUHoops took down No. 5 Duke last night! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/phPyCy1Tlj
Congratulations to Mack Leonard, Sydney Sherrill, and Kathryn Sandercock for being featured in the Extra Elite 100 of NCAA softball players.
Congrats to the 3️⃣ Seminoles on the @ExtraInningSB— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 19, 2022
Extra Elite 100! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/g3pY8uqOOp
Softball season is just around the corner and the Noles headline as the ACC’s top ranked team, at No.6 in the D1 Softball preseason poll.
szn is quickly approaching— ACC Softball (@ACCsoftball) January 19, 2022
4⃣ ACC teams are ranked among the top 15 of the @D1Softball Preseason Poll - tied for the most of any conference #ACCSB pic.twitter.com/1TBrVBH8sE
Loading comments...