Noles News: Will the Noles continue their transfer portal success?

Calabasas to Tallahassee?

By maxescarpio

Recruiting

Football

FSU football head coach Mike Norvell showing love to the hoops team after an upset win over Duke:

Former Florida State running back Cam Akers has made his way back to the field after suffering a torn achilles just a couple months ago. His Los Angeles Rams will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the postseason this Sunday.

Transfer wide receiver Mycah Pittman continues his journey on the recruiting trail, currently in the hunt for Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton. Pittman, Burton, and Johnny Wilson were all high school teammates and there’s been some significant rumors that the band might be coming back together.

FSU alum Warrick Dunn has been awarded the NCAA’s Silver Anniversary Award, given to former student-athletes on their twenty-fifth anniversary of graduating.

Florida State’s athletic director Michael Alford presented the trophy to Dunn last night.

Basketball

The Seminoles took down No.6 Duke in an OT thriller on Tuesday night, protecting their home court in typical Leonard Hamilton fashion.

Definitely a night for the history books...

Are the Noles the kings of Overtime?

Leonard Hamilton now has 55 wins against AP Top 25 opponents as an unranked team, breaking the record for most all time with one single program.

A message from the legend himself:

A couple Seminoles are approaching their 100th game at Florida State including Valencia Myers, Morgan Jones, and Kourtney Weber.

The Noles go into Clemson, South Carolina and come back home with a much needed win, defeating the Tigers 79-68.

They will host in-state rival Miami Hurricanes on Thursday at 8:00 ET.

All Sports

The FSU women’s tennis team is entering the season at No.15 in the preseason polls, according to itatennis.com.

Check out Seminoles.com to learn about swimming and diving stars Jaden and Mason Hebert and their journey to Tallahassee.

As the tennis team comes in at No.15, the swimming team is also ranked amongst the Top 25, holding the 19th slot in the CSCAA coach’s poll. Is FSU one of the best sports school’s in the nation?

The Noles are eager to take the mound, as they present some exciting new pieces from the transfer portal and recruiting class that could take this program to the next level.

The women’s soccer team was in attendance for the men’s basketball game showing off their shiny new toy, the 2021 National Championship trophy.

Congratulations to Mack Leonard, Sydney Sherrill, and Kathryn Sandercock for being featured in the Extra Elite 100 of NCAA softball players.

Softball season is just around the corner and the Noles headline as the ACC’s top ranked team, at No.6 in the D1 Softball preseason poll.

