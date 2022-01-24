Just over two weeks since our last episode, the Seminole Wrap crew is back to update the Florida State Seminoles’ basketball season that is now in a much better spot.

So what do their NCAA Tournament prospects look like now that they’ve upset the top-ten Duke Blue Devils and climbed to the top of the ACC? Brian Pellerin and Jon Marchant talk about the hoops turnaround and why we should always have faith in Leonard Hamilton to right the ship.

Plus the guys check in on the latest with Mike Norvell’s effort to overhaul the football roster as they add some new faces through the transfer portal and how FSU’s ability to compete in the NIL recruiting market could impact their rebuild effort.

