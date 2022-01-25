Newcomers Kayden Lyles, Bless Harris and Tatum Bethune speak on FSU

A hallmark of Florida State football recruiting so far under Mike Norvell has been hitting the transfer portal hard, with this year’s class solidifying that theme. FSU brought in a bevy of players who were looking for new homes, and we’ve had the chance to be introduced to a few of them over the last couple weeks as the Seminoles gear up for spring practice.

Today, Wisconsin transfer Kayden Lyles, Lamar transfer Bless Harris and UCF transfer Tatum Bethune spoke with the media, detailing their decisions to come to Florida State as well as other aspects of their playing career and styles.

Below are some select quotes — we’ll upload the full videos as soon as they’re available.

Offensive lineman Kayden Lyles

On playing with an edge

I think any player needs to be able to play with an edge, what you do something somebody better than else, that’s what having an edge is to me.

On his journey

I’ve already built a lot of great relationships with a lot of players here, I love them for that.

On his relationship with Jordan Travis

We got to be able to get on the field and snap together, I got to be around during a throwing session. I think we’re off to a good start right away, our communication.

Offensive lineman Bless Harris

On decision to come to FSU

I wanted to find a place that was most comfortable for me and my progress in the long run, and also be able to help the program. Also, my family being able to come to games means a lot too.

On transfer portal process

After my first Power 5 offer, I was like, “okay, this is happening,” just kinda grounded myself and took everything on.

On perception of FSU

To be honest, FSU was always one of my dream schools — I used to use them on NCAA 14 all the time.

On recruiting out of high school

I was underrecruited, but I didn’t doubt my potential. I went to Lamar, put in the work and now I’m here.

On preference on offensive line

I prefer left tackle for sure, but I’ve been doing some pass protection at right tackle

Linebacker Tatum Bethune

On linebackers coach Randy Shannon

Outside of football, me and coach Shannon had a very strong relationship. He was recruiting me at the University of Florida, and brought me to UCF. When he got the linebackers coaching job, it was a no-brainer. Being a college athlete, you deal with the sport each and every day, but he’ll help you the same amount off the field. He’s a great dude — if my car broke down, he’d be the first person to show up

On the decision to transfer, pick FSU

There’s no real reason I left, there’s nothing wrong with UCF — there’s nothing I could say bad about UCF. My first day in the portal was pretty chaotic — my phone kept ringing from unknown numbers, all over the country. Florida State has a bunch of guys that are great athletes, and me knowing what Coach Norvell wants for the program, I wanted to be part of that.

On his strengths as linebacker

I bring the love of the game to the field, I talk a lot, I’m probably the last person to put my mouthpiece in because I’m talking so much. I just bring that energy.