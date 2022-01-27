Florida State football adding Corey Fuller to staff

Former Florida State Seminoles football defensive back Corey Fuller is heading home, returning back to the program as part of Mike Norvell’s FSU coaching staff.

Fuller, a Tallahassee native, played for Florida State under Bobby Bowden from 1990-94, totaling 106 tackles, 6 forced fumbles, and two interceptions. He was selected in the second round of the 1995 draft by the Minnesota Vikings, having a nine-year career in the NFL.

In 2014, he was promoted from defensive backs coach at Florida A&M to interim head coach and held a record of 1-3. He served as Gadsden County High School head coach from 2015-2016 and the ‘19, ‘20, and ‘21 seasons and is 70-59 overall as a head coach.

Fuller announced his resignation from Gadsden County today — he’s expected to be taking an off-field position at FSU.

He brings experience and leadership from all levels of football and will look to bring that bevy of knowledge to the Seminoles.

