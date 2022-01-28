Florida State adds Keiwan Ratliff as the Assistant Director of High School Relations

Florida State added another member to its off field staff on Friday in former University of Florida All-American defensive back Keiwan Ratliff. Ratliff has spent the last three seasons at his alma mater serving as the Director of High School Relations.

From Seminoles.com:

Ratliff joins FSU after three seasons as assistant director of player personnel at his alma mater. As a player, he appeared in 49 games with 27 starts from 2000-03 and recorded 133 tackles, including 7.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks, 12 interceptions, 17 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was a Consensus All-American, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, first-team all-conference and a finalist for the Thorpe Award his senior year when he grabbed a single-season program-record nine interceptions.

Ratliff, who also broke the program’s career record with 860 punt return yards, was picked in the second round of the 2004 NFL Draft and played eight seasons in the NFL. He saw action in 76 games as a professional, making 161 tackles, 5.0 for loss, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He is a member of the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame and in 2021 was inducted into the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame.

He began his coaching career in 2012 as an intern coach with the Orlando Predators of the Arena Football League and also spent time as an intern coach with the Miami Dolphins working with defensive backs that same year. He also founded the Rat Pak 7-on-7 program in 2012, which has helped more than 200 student-athletes earn college scholarships. Current FSU student-athletes Stephen Dix Jr., Gino English and Brendan Gant are part of a group of nearly 20 Seminoles who played for Ratliff’s 7-on-7 program.

Ratliff earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Florida in 2018.