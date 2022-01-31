2022 FSU schedule: Dates, opponents finalized

The first signal that a new football season is upon us is the official release of the next year’s schedule. In college football, opponents are known multiple years in advance, sometimes literally a decade, but it isn’t until dates are set that things become real.

Florida State Seminoles football, along with the rest of the ACC, learned its full 2022 slate tonight during a special program on the ACC Network.

Here’s Florida State’s official 2022 schedule, with away games in italics:

Duquesne Dukes, Saturday, August 27

LSU Tigers, Sunday, September 4 (New Orleans)

BYE WEEK

Louisville Cardinals, Friday, September 16

Boston College Eagles, Saturday, September 24

Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Saturday, October 1

NC State Wolfpack, Saturday, October 8

Clemson Tigers, Saturday, October 15

BYE WEEK

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Saturday, October 29

Miami Hurricanes, Saturday, November 5

Syracuse Orange, Saturday, November 12

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Saturday, November 19

Florida Gators, Friday, November 25

For the first time in the rivalry series, FSU vs. UF will take place on Friday rather than Saturday. It would be FSU’s first home Friday matchup since 2016 and just the third in program history.

For those a fan of tradition, the change might be jarring (and even, gasp, controversial?) but when you consider the benefits to the move, it’s a nice switch-up. FSU and UF is now basically guaranteed to be a primetime affair and it brings a little bit of excitement back to a game that’s lost a bit of luster between blowouts (only 2 games within a touchdown since 2007) and the two programs’ on-field struggles.

