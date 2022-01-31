FSU promotes football Chief of Staff to Associate AD for Football

Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced Monday the promotion of FSU Football’s Chief of Staff Bruce Warwick to Associate Athletics Director for Football. Warwick will continue to oversee football-related operations as a member of the athletics leadership team.

“Bruce is a professional whose attention to detail and wealth of experience has been instrumental in the progress of our football program,” said Alford. “He will continue to serve as Coach Norvell’s top administrator while adding his expertise to our leadership team.”

Warwick, who has 31 years of operations experience with 17 years in the NFL and 14 in college programs, has been chief of staff since December 2019 where he coordinates all aspects of the program’s administrative impact and influence. He will continue to work closely with the coaching, recruiting, operations, academics and communications staff.

From his FSU bio:

Warwick came Florida State after spending eight seasons as director of operations for the Rams and the previous three as assistant to the head coach, working from 2009-15 in St. Louis and then relocating with the team to Los Angeles for the last four seasons. He led the organization’s operations related to the move as he was responsible for all logistical operations and execution for players, coaches and front office staff. The move included building four fully operational team facilities in addition to two business operation sites and insuring all daily operational and technical needs were addressed as well as all NFL gameday requirements were met.

With the Rams, he worked for three different head coaches and was in charge of travel operations and organizing training camps as well as overseeing construction at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams won two straight NFC West division titles and in 2018 advanced to Super Bowl LIII after a 13-win regular season.

Warwick served as the assistant athletic director for football operations at the University of Tennessee in 2007 and 2008, helping the Volunteers reach the 2007 SEC Championship Game and finish the year with 10 wins after defeating No. 18 Wisconsin in the Outback Bowl. In 2006 he was Duke’s director of player personnel. In that role, he was heavily involved in recruiting efforts while serving as the program’s liaison for academic support, community relations, ACC officials, computer technology and the Iron Dukes, a fund-raising arm of the athletics department.

From 2000-05, Warwick was the assistant to the general manager and director of football administration with the Green Bay Packers. In his six seasons with the Packers, he oversaw staff in strength, video, training room, equipment and player programs as well as managed the team’s annual training camp and mini-camps. Additionally, he was responsible for all coaching and personnel staff contracts, new hires and the minority internship program while also serving as a liaison to the NFL office and NFL officials.

Warwick began his career at Syracuse, where was a football administrative graduate assistant in 1991. He returned to be the Orange’s director of football operations from 1996-99, helping Syracuse win three straight Big East championships from 1996-98. In between stints at Syracuse, he worked in football operations at Maryland for two seasons and was Clemson’s assistant athletic director for football management from 1994-95.

Warwick earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Columbia College in 1989 and completed his master’s in sport management from the U.S. Sports Academy in 1993. He and his wife, Debra, have three sons, Alexander, Joseph and Jacob.