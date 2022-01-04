FSU Football: Noles in the Pros

Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook, RB

The Vikings headed to the frozen tundra on Sunday night to play Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. While Kirk Cousins deals with COVID-19 Minnesota barely had a taste of offensive success while they were left having to guard arguably the best offense in the NFL. In a much needed win the Vikings got pummeled in primetime with a 37-10 loss.

Dalvin Cook was cleared for the divisional matchup after dealing his own COVID-19 symptoms throughout the week. Cook finished the ball game with 89 rushing yards on 28 attempts and two receiving yards on two receptions. The Minnesota Vikings are now erased from the playoff picture, having only three appearances in the last eight years under head coach Mike Zimmer. They are scheduled to play the Chicago Bears in Week 18 where many players will likely be rested as the goal shifts towards next season.

Los Angeles Rams: Jalen Ramsey, CB

The Los Angeles Rams have the kept the ball rolling, winning their last five matchups as they hunt for first place in the NFC. Their defense has been dominating as of late, holding the Ravens to just six points on field goals in the second half as they tally three passes defended, five sacks, seven QB hits, seven tackles for loss, and 72 total tackles. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was responsible for one pass defended and two tackles. The Rams advance to 12-4 on the season, taking sole possession of first place in the NFC West.

Los Angeles Chargers: Derwin James, SS / Asante Samuel Jr., CB

Austin Ekeler and the Chargers offense came out swinging against a depleted Denver Broncos squad with an inexperienced offense. L.A. has prided themselves as the team with possibly the best secondary in the league and a young, explosive offense that can compete with anyone. The Chargers glided through this matchup, ultimately winning 34-13.

Derwin James has dealt with a nagging hamstring injury in the last couple weeks but on Sunday he got the chance to come back and suit up. The superstar safety ended the evening with one tackle for loss and six total tackles. As the game moved forward the Broncos were looking to pass on the other side of James’s favor but that meant they had to deal with young stud Asante Samuel Jr. He played his second game after coming back from a month long leave of absence and recorded one pass defended and five total tackles. The Chargers will now face the Las Vegas Raiders in their last game of the season, where the winner gets a playoff spot and the loser goes home for good.

Baltimore Ravens: Devonta Freeman, RB

The Baltimore Ravens hosted the Los Angeles Rams in their third straight game without starting QB Lamar Jackson. They were at an offensive halt yet again but they were able to force two interceptions and had an early pick six in the first. After a slow second half L.A. defeated the Ravens 20-19.

Aside from star TE Mark Andrews Baltimores receiving core was left running laps around the field while Marquise Brown and Latavius Murray had slow showings. Devonta Freeman’s consistent play was highlighted in yet another must win finishing with 76 rushing yards on 14 attempts and one reception on one yard. Baltimore now falls to 8-8 as they prepare to face divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 where Steelers Ben Roethlisberger will more than likely play his final game in the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Sweat, DE

The city of Philadelphia and their infamous fan base are headed back to the NFL playoffs after clinching a spot in the wild card on Sunday night. The Eagles have won six of their last seven games with incredible pressure on the defensive end and a coaching staff that seems to be coming together at the right time. They took full control of Washington's offense, holding them to zero points in the second half with a game sealing interception that lead to a 20-16 win.

Rising star Josh Sweat may have played his best game in a professional uniform as he blew up the Football Team’s O-line with one tackle for loss, two passes defended, two QB hits, five total tackles and one and a half sacks. While the Eagles have had difficulty in previous drafts they picked up an absolute stud on the defensive end that could lead this team to much more in the future.