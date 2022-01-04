Florida State football: Alex Atkins discusses promotion to offensive coordinator

Florida State football had a couple coaching changes in December which shook up the look of the offensive staff. Offensive line coach Alex Atkins was promoted to offensive coordinator after the departure of Kenny Dillingham to Oregon. Today, Atkins spoke to the media for the first time to discuss his new role. Here’s some of what he had to say:

On new position: “I am fired up for the new position. Appreciative of Mike Norvell and ready to get this thing started.”

On dynamic of play-calling: “As O-line coach, I was already pretty involved in the offensive game-plan. Now, I’ll be involved in all aspects of it.”

“I’ll still be on the field, coach will still be on the field, so the dynamic won’t change much. We’ll have eyes and ears in the box as well.”

On offensive line improvement: “The improvement is coming because we’re building continuity... it has to be a process of learning. We’re finally at a point where we have guys returning and also a good young group coming in.”

On Tony Tokarz: “He’s been with coach Norvell for a long time. Everything, that was just a home run for us, especially for me with the relationship I have with Tony.”

On AJ Duffy: “It felt like he was here when he wasn’t here just because he was so active in recruiting, game-planning, after games asking questions. He’s a ball guy.”

On Mike Norvell: “Every coach feels like they have a voice. Everyone will be listened to. He wants to hear more football things and ways he can help us improve. It’s a personnel driven offense.”

On Jordan Travis: “What I love about Jordan is that those players love watching Jordan. He inspires them to overachieve. He has developed. He still has years of eligibility remaining and he’s gotten better with every year he’s been here.”

For the full video of Atkins’ presser (Via Florida State Sports Information), see below: