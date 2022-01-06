Florida State Seminoles football defensive back Jammie Robinson has decided to return to Tallahassee for another season:

This is huge for Florida State, as he was arguably its best defensive back this past season after coming over from the South Carolina Gamecocks.

From FSU:

Robinson earned the most All-ACC votes for any safety in the league. The Cordele, Georgia, native led FSU with 84 tackles and four interceptions, while his 7.0 tackles for loss ranked third on the team behind Johnson (18.0) and Thomas (12.0). Robinson wrapped his first season in Tallahassee with a standout game at Florida, finishing with 18 tackles, 1.5 for loss and an interception. He is the only player in the country this season, and the first player in the ACC since 2011, to reach those tackle and TFL numbers with an interception in a game. Robinson also forced two fumbles, tied with Johnson for the team lead, and had a hand in six of FSU’s 20 takeaways on the season. Florida State ended the year with an interception in eight straight games, the Noles’ longest streak since 2003-04 and tied for the longest streak in the country this season.

Robinson also earned Player of the Week honors from the ACC for his performance in FSU’s loss to the Florida Gators.

Robinson had a career-high 18 tackles (1.5 for a loss), along with a crucial interception, against UF. Via FSU Sports Info, it was Robinson’s fourth game this year with at least 10 tackles, tied for the most in the ACC, and the most for a Seminole since Hamsah Nasirildeen had 22 at Boston College in 2019.