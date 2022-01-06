Noles News: How will FSU’s football program shift in 2022?

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has been cleared to play and will take the field in the final game of the 2021-22 season, just six months after tearing his achilles.

Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas were an absolute wrecking crew for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles last season.

Jermaine and Keir were the only ACC teammates and one of just three pairs in the country to both average at least 1.3 TFLs per game in conference play#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/tToXWhB2w3 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 5, 2022

FSU has offered class of 2023 prospect Braxton Myers; four-star safety out of Coppell, Texas.

After suffering a season ending torn ACL in October Jameis Winston is on his feet and currently rehabbing for next season.

Basketball

The FSU women’s basketball game on Thursday night has been postponed due to issues with COVID-19 within the program.

Their game on Sunday has not been postponed so the Noles should get back on the court as early as this weekend.

Our scheduled home game vs. Clemson on Thursday night has been postponed.



Here are some schedule changes #NoleFAM



https://t.co/60ma7oWoIM pic.twitter.com/GPa02UquyC — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) January 5, 2022

Here is the ACC schedule update:

SCHEDULE UPDATE



The #ACC announced changes to its women’s basketball schedule, including postponements and rescheduled games.



Thursday, Jan. 6 - Game Postponements

Clemson at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Duke

Virginia at Virginia Tech



: https://t.co/eaq7mKKrZr pic.twitter.com/kCKdAWVlqd — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) January 5, 2022

Devin Vassell with the big time slam against the Boston Celtics; he finished the night with 17 points and six rebounds.

JUST FILTHY!!! @Yvngdevo cookin' it up in the first! pic.twitter.com/hcwzK6CjNm — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 6, 2022

Golf

In her third season at Florida State Elle Johnson has put the lead cap on for the Seminoles becoming one of their top performers each and every day.

.@ejohnson2019 of #FSU Golf is T55 with a 4 over par 76 after the first round of the Orlando International Amateur at the Orange County National Golf Center. pic.twitter.com/P31VxOtvyG — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) January 5, 2022

Former Noles Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger are scheduled to compete in the Sentry TOC on Thursday, featured on ESPN Plus.

Koepka knows a thing or two about winning:

Aloha 2022 getting the year rolling tomorrow at @Sentry_TOC and now you can watch on @ESPNPlus! pic.twitter.com/Gf50xVJabZ — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 5, 2022

All Sports

Sophomore infielder Sydney Sherrill has been a gem for head coach Lonni Alameda on the defensive side of the ball. The Seminoles take the field on February 11th for their first game of the 2022 season.

"We know nothing is going to get by her over there."



Here's how Sydney Sherrill became @FSU_Softball's defensive anchor: https://t.co/st4hpBvgo6 pic.twitter.com/FeeDA87FVA — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) January 5, 2022

Florida States women’s tennis team has been ranked No.15 in the NCAA preseason polls.