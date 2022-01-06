 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: How will FSU’s football program shift in 2022?

Something special is building in Tallahassee

By maxescarpio

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has been cleared to play and will take the field in the final game of the 2021-22 season, just six months after tearing his achilles.

Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas were an absolute wrecking crew for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles last season.

FSU has offered class of 2023 prospect Braxton Myers; four-star safety out of Coppell, Texas.

After suffering a season ending torn ACL in October Jameis Winston is on his feet and currently rehabbing for next season.

Basketball

The FSU women’s basketball game on Thursday night has been postponed due to issues with COVID-19 within the program.

Their game on Sunday has not been postponed so the Noles should get back on the court as early as this weekend.

Here is the ACC schedule update:

Devin Vassell with the big time slam against the Boston Celtics; he finished the night with 17 points and six rebounds.

Golf

In her third season at Florida State Elle Johnson has put the lead cap on for the Seminoles becoming one of their top performers each and every day.

Former Noles Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger are scheduled to compete in the Sentry TOC on Thursday, featured on ESPN Plus.

Koepka knows a thing or two about winning:

All Sports

Sophomore infielder Sydney Sherrill has been a gem for head coach Lonni Alameda on the defensive side of the ball. The Seminoles take the field on February 11th for their first game of the 2022 season.

Florida States women’s tennis team has been ranked No.15 in the NCAA preseason polls.

