Jordan Travis, Mycah Pittman and Jared Verse talk after loss to Wake Forest

After their first 4-0 start since 2015, the Florida State Seminoles were tasked with facing one of the most explosive offenses in the nation. Wake Forest is an extremely experienced team and it was clearly displayed throughout the game. The Seminoles had a chance to keep their foot on the gas and even a chance to come back in the game, but constant mishaps led to flags and forced opportunities.

The Noles dropped their first game of the season with a 31-21 loss to the Demon Deacons. Some position groups like the receivers and linebacker room were solid for the Seminoles yet again, but it seemed like there were points left on the field on multiple occasions. After the loss, FSU is 4-1 on the year and 2-1 in conference play.

Following the game, Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, and Mycah Pittman spoke with the media to talk about FSU’s first loss of the season and what led to the outcome of the game.

Quarterback Jordan Travis

Defensive end Jared Verse and wide receiver Mycah Pittman

