Gameday Central: Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Florida State (4-0, 2-0) will host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1) this afternoon at 3:30pm inside Doak Campbell Stadium, where they will be meeting for only the second time when both teams are ranked in the Top 25 poll.

Wake’s Sam Hartman threw for 337 yards, and a program-record and ACC record tying, six touchdowns against Clemson last week.

Florida State’s passing defense ranks 1st in the ACC and 16th in the country, holding opponents to an average of 165.8 yards per game through the air.

Florida State leads the all-time series against Wake Forest, 30-8-1, but Wake has won the last 2 games.

Florida State is the only remaining undefeated FBS team in the state of Florida. This is the 10th time FSU has been the last undefeated team in the state since 1993, the most among all Florida schools.

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 6.5-point favorite with an over/under of 64 total points.

No. 23 Florida State hosts No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon as the teams will meet as ranked opponents for only the second time in series history.

The Seminoles are 9-3 in their last 12 games, including a 6-2 mark in their last eight ACC contests.

FSU is 4-0 to start the season and 2-0 in the ACC, both for the first time since 2015, and is the second program in ACC history to start a season 4-0 one year after starting at least 0-4. Virginia began 1983 4-0 after an 0-5 start in 1982.

Florida State is one of two programs nationally with three wins over P5 opponents in 2022.

The Seminoles are the only undefeated team in the state of Florida. This is the 10th season since 1993 FSU has been the last undefeated team in the state, the most among all Florida schools.

FSU leads the ACC in total offense, rushing offense and passing yards per completion. Its average of 15.4 yards per completion is 7th in the country, while its 226.8 rushing yards per game ranks 13th and its 503.8 yards of total offense per game ranks 15th nationally.

The Seminoles are allowing an average of 1.25 sacks per game, 2nd-lowest in the ACC, and have not allowed a sack in two of their four games this season. Florida State has 14 games without allowing a sack in the last 10 years, including two each in 2021 and 2022, and four games into a season are the fewest needed to reach multiple games without allowing a sack in that span.

Florida State’s defense ranks 1st in the ACC and 16th in the country in passing defense, holding opponents to an average of 165.8 yards per game through the air. FSU also ranks 3rd in the ACC and 28th nationally allowing an average of 310.5 yards of total offense per game and 3rd in the ACC with a 3rd-down conversion percentage allowed of 31.2 and with four fumble recoveries.

The Seminoles are 2nd in the ACC in kickoff returns, kickoff return defense and blocked kicks. FSU’s average of 30.8 yards per kickoff return, highlighted by Trey Benson’s 93-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff vs. Boston College, is 7th in the country, as is FSU’s two blocked kicks. The average of 14.8 yards allowed per kickoff return is 13th-best nationally. Both of FSU’s blocks came in the 24-23 win vs. LSU , which was the third game with multiple blocks under head coach Mike Norvell.

, which was the third game with multiple blocks under head coach Mike Norvell. Florida State has scored on seven of its eight first drives of a half this season, with six touchdowns on those seven scoring drives. FSU scored touchdowns on its first drive of both halves against Duquesne, at Louisville and against Boston College and also made a field goal to open the second half against LSU.

After scoring 44 points in Week 1 vs. VMI, 45 points in Week 2 at Vanderbilt, 37 points in Week 3 vs. Liberty and 45 points in Week 4 vs. Clemson, Wake Forest’s 171 total points ranks as the highest mark in program history through four games.

Four games into the 2022 season, Wake Forest is averaging 42.8 points per game.

Entering the 2022 season, Wake Forest is the only program in the ACC to average at least 30.0 per game in each of the last five seasons, the fourth longest streak in ACC history:

Since the start of the 2019 season, Wake Forest has scored 40- plus points in 19 of its 40 games (47.5 percent).

Since the start of the 2017 season, Wake Forest’s 158 touchdown passes are the most of any school in the ACC. Additionally during that span, the Deacs 292 total touchdowns are the second-most in the ACC behind Clemson.

North Carolina (144) and Clemson (143) trail the Deacs in passing touchdowns during that span entering Week 4.

The Tigers entered Week 4 with 362 total touchdowns and the Tar Heels trail the Deacs with 278.

HISTORIC PERFORMANCE • Sam Hartman tossed a program record six touchdowns through the air on Saturday. It marked the most by a Clemson opponent since Justin Fields threw six touchdown passes in the 2021 Sugar Bowl.

Additionally, it tied an ACC record as Hartman joined exclusive company: Kenny Pickett, Pitt (9/18/21); Sam Howell, UNC (11/14/20); Jarren Williams, Miami (11/9/19); Deshaun Watson (2x), Clemson (9/27/14 & 11/26/16); Lamar Jackson, UL (9/1/16); ;Tom Savage, Pitt vs. Duke, Sept 21, 2013; Dan Ellis, UVA (11/13/99); Chris Weinke, FSU (11/13/99); Steve Slayden, Duke (10/31/87)

