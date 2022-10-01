FSU announces uniform combo vs. Wake Forest

Head coach Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles are set to host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home inside of Doak Campbell Stadium this afternoon. Riding a 4-0 winning streak, quarterback Jordan Travis and co. look to snap a two-game losing streak against the Deacons in just the second ranked matchup between the two teams.

Ahead of the matchup, FSU announced its uniform combo. For the second week in a row, Florida State will be wearing garnet-on-garnet while also adding a helmet decal honoring the Seminole Tribe of Florida:

Special recognition for the Seminole Tribe of Florida on our helmets today #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/6Y764mQkR9 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 1, 2022

FSU has worn several different combinations under head coach Mike Norvell — all-garnet, all-white (including with white helmets), black and garnet, white on garnet, traditional away and traditional home amongst them.

According to DraftKings, FSU is a 6-point favorite over Wake Forest.

From Seminoles.com: