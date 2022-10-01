FSU announces uniform combo vs. Wake Forest

Head coach Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles are set to host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home inside of Doak Campbell Stadium this afternoon. Riding a 4-0 winning streak, quarterback Jordan Travis and co. look to snap a two-game losing streak against the Deacons in just the second ranked matchup between the two teams.
Ahead of the matchup, FSU announced its uniform combo. For the second week in a row, Florida State will be wearing garnet-on-garnet while also adding a helmet decal honoring the Seminole Tribe of Florida:
Special recognition for the Seminole Tribe of Florida on our helmets today #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/6Y764mQkR9— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 1, 2022
FSU has worn several different combinations under head coach Mike Norvell — all-garnet, all-white (including with white helmets), black and garnet, white on garnet, traditional away and traditional home amongst them.
According to DraftKings, FSU is a 6-point favorite over Wake Forest.
From Seminoles.com:
- The Seminoles are the only undefeated team in the state of Florida. This is the 10th season since 1993 FSU has been the last undefeated team in the state, the most among all Florida schools.
- FSU leads the ACC in total offense, rushing offense and passing yards per completion. Its average of 15.4 yards per completion is 7th in the country, while its 226.8 rushing yards per game ranks 13th and its 503.8 yards of total offense per game ranks 15th nationally.
- Florida State’s defense ranks 1st in the ACC and 16th in the country in passing defense, holding opponents to an average of 165.8 yards per game through the air. FSU also ranks 3rd in the ACC and 28th nationally allowing an average of 310.5 yards of total offense per game and 3rd in the ACC with a 3rd-down conversion percentage allowed of 31.2 and with four fumble recoveries.
