Report: Jared Verse to dress, game time decision vs. Wake Forest

No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football is gearing up to take on the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons at home, with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff from Tallahassee set to be broadcast on ABC.

One of the questions around the game is the availability of defensive end Jared Verse, who left the Seminoles’ win over Louisville with an injury. In the aftermath, Verse missed last week’s win over Boston College.

According to ESPN’s College GameDay, Verse will be dressed to attempt to give it a go ahead of the game, with his status against the Demon Deacons being a game-time decision.

“Jared Verse, he’s going to dress. Game-time decision. Not sure how much he’ll play...but they’ve got to find a way to slow down Sam Hartman,” said host Reece Davis, speaking on the end’s importance to stopping the Wake offense and its mesh-point attack.

Date

Saturday, October 1

Time

3:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC

Stream

ABC, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

