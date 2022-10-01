FSU vs. Wake Forest: Pregame notes, updates

It’s gameday in Tallahassee.

For just the second time in series history (2008), No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football and the No. 23 Wake Forest Demon Deacons will meet as ranked opponents. Wake (3-1, 0-1 ACC) is coming off a close overtime loss to Clemson while FSU (4-0, 2-0 ACC) is off to its best start in nearly a decade.

According to DraftKings, FSU is a 6-point favorite.

Florida State will be wearing all-garnet today against the Demon Deacons, in addition to a helmet decal honoring the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Defensive end Jared Verse is reportedly dressing out today and will be a game-time decision.

Wake Forest will be down top defensive back Caelen Carson, according to Pete Thamel.

Check the comments for more pregame updates ahead of kickoff.

How to Watch

Date

Saturday, October 1

Time

3:41 p.m.

Watch

ABC

Stream

ABC, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation