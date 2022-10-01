FSU vs. Wake Forest: Halftime notes, observations

No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football, playing its first game as a ranked team since 2018, is facing off against its hardest test of the season so far in the No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

It’s been a whole lot of bad and not too much good for FSU, but it still is a 14-point game with a chance to make some halftime adjustments.

Wake, who has one of the ACC’s most potent offenses led by quarterback Sam Hartman, has driven up and down the field on the Seminoles today, logging 90 and 80 yard touchdown drives en route to a 21-7 lead.

After starting off hot, FSU has struggled to get much going on offense so far, going just two-for-six on third downs and failing to get points on any subsequent drive. The failings of the offense have combined poorly with struggles on defense, where the Seminoles have allowed Wake to convert seven-of-12 third downs and both of its fourth down attempts (Wake would be 3-of-3, if not having committed a holding penalty.)

FSU has struggled mightily in the trenches on both sides of the ball, failing to prevent pressure on offense and generate it on defense.

FSU vs. Wake Forest halftime stats

Total yards

FSU: 192

Wake: 267

Passing yards

FSU: 115

Wake: 148

Rushing yards

FSU: 77

Wake: 119

Yards per play

FSU: 6.2

Wake: 5.3