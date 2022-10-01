Instant reaction: FSU loses first game of season to Wake Forest

No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football lost its first game of the season on Saturday, falling 31-21 to No. 22 Wake Forest.

It was a frustrating game mainly because FSU could have definitely won had it not failed to execute across the board — the offense couldn’t stay on the field, the defense couldn’t get off it. Wake absolutely earned every one of its 31 points, putting together scoring drives of 90, 80, 75 and 73 yards.

The penalties were a major issue as well, FSU had 11 for 96, most of which either stalled out drives or gave new life to Wake Forest ones.

