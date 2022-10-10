FSU coordinators review NC State loss, preview Clemson

Florida State coordinators Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller, and John Papuchis spoke with the media today to recap an emotional loss to the NC State Wolfpack last week. Looking ahead to Clemson, the Noles strive forward to finish out a tough season stretch before the following bye week.

A few notes from Seminoles.com:

» Florida State completes a stretch of five consecutive ACC Atlantic Division matchups Saturday by hosting Clemson in a primetime showdown on ABC.

» At No. 14 NC State, the FSU defense held the Wolfpack to 2-of-13 (.154) on third down, the second time this season an FSU opponent had two or fewer third-down conversions after the Seminoles held Duquesne to one successful conversion in the season opener. The two third-down conversions allowed were the fewest for FSU’s defense against an ACC opponent since Syracuse was 2-for-12 on Oct. 2, 2021, and were the fewest for NC State in a game since converting 2-of-10 on Nov. 26, 2021 vs. North Carolina.

» Florida State ranks 1st in the ACC and 14th in the country in passing defense, holding opponents to an average of 170.3 yards per game through the air. That would be FSU’s lowest pass defense average in a season since the 2013 team’s average of 156.6 passing yards per game. Since that season, only the 2015 and 2017 defenses allowed less than 200 passing yards per game in a season.

» FSU also ranks 4th in the ACC and 27th in the nation in total defense allowing an average of 325.7 yards per game and ranks 4th in the ACC and 24th nationally by collecting 2.67 sacks per game, led by Jared Verse’s ACC-best average of 0.80 sacks per game. The Seminoles average of 20.8 points allowed per game is the 5th-best scoring defense in the conference.