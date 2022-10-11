Mike Norvell speaks with the media, updates injuries ahead of Clemson

Florida State Seminoles football entered Week 7 with a 4-2 record after suffering back-to-back losses. Despite multiple starters dealing with injuries, the Noles depth has helped push them toward a competitive battle in October. They headed into the month with an undefeated record, but the hardship’s started to pile up.

The Seminoles offense has taken a massive step forward in the passing game, while the defense ranks as one of the best in the conference in terms of pass defense and quarterback pressures. They’ll need all of those positive’s this week as they prepare for No.4 Clemson in Tallahassee.

Following last week’s loss to NC State, head coach Mike Norvell spoke on issues with the flow of the offense and play calls late in the game. Today, he talked about the teams vision moving forward and the importance of keep their head down to stay focused with many opportunities ahead.

Norvell’s full interview will be linked below:

