Maurice Smith and Jared Verse preview Clemson, talk improvement, injuries

Florida State Seminoles football started the 2022 season on a strong note with four straight wins, but the adversity quickly hit when players started falling with injuries and the Noles faced ranked talent. They’re now preparing to play No. 4 Clemson in hopes of winning their first game since late September.

Offensive lineman Maurice Smith and defensive end Jared Verse spoke with the media after Tuesday’s practice detailing their upcoming matchup.

Maurice Smith

After suffering a loss to NC State last week, the focus still remained on themselves. Smith said, “We’re just focusing on ourselves and executing the game plan.” adding that they are excited for the game this weekend. “We’re looking forward to it. Last year it was a challenge and this year it’s going to be another challenge.”

When asked about the return of Ja’Khi Douglas he said, “It was good seeing him out there. He looks good, he looks fast, he’s still fast.”

Smith’s full interview can be seen below:

Video via 247Sports.com

Jared Verse

Verse, a stand out transfer from Albany, said that this is one of the games he came to FSU to play in.

“It’s very exciting. To be honest, this is the type of games you come for, games where everyone is watching. It’s a big game and everyone is going to be, sold out, I think it’s going to be... This is one of the games, like, you come to Florida State for these games.”

After the loss last weekend the team’s mindset remained the same.

“We just kinda focus on us. Obviously, those losses happened but we gotta learn from them. We learned from the mistakes we made. We learned from what we did wrong and what we gotta do better, we approach it like that.”

Verse’s full interview can be seen below:

