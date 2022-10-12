Reacts Survey: Evaluating FSU ahead of Clemson game

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
Florida State Seminoles football (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is in the midst of a two-game losing streak after starting off the year undefeated and now faces off against the toughest test on the schedule, the No. 4 Clemson Tigers.
Ahead of FSU’s difficult three-game stretch, we asked a few questions to gauge where our readership viewed the team — after the Seminoles’ recent stumbles, we wanted to get some more insight from you all, including:
How confident are you in Florida State under Mike Norvell?
- Extremely confident
- Confident
- Unsure
- Not confident
- Extremely pessimistic
How will FSU vs. Clemson go?
- Close loss
- Big loss
- Close win
- Big win
What will FSU’s record be over the last six games of the season?
- 6-0
- 5-1
- 4-2
- 3-3
- 2-4
- 1-5
- 0-6
What has been the most impressive FSU win so far?
- LSU
- Louisville
- Boston College
We’ll share the results in a separate post after we tabulate them.
