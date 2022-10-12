 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reacts Survey: Evaluating FSU ahead of Clemson game

By Tomahawk Nation News
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Florida State Seminoles football (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is in the midst of a two-game losing streak after starting off the year undefeated and now faces off against the toughest test on the schedule, the No. 4 Clemson Tigers.

Ahead of FSU’s difficult three-game stretch, we asked a few questions to gauge where our readership viewed the team — after the Seminoles’ recent stumbles, we wanted to get some more insight from you all, including:

How confident are you in Florida State under Mike Norvell?

  • Extremely confident
  • Confident
  • Unsure
  • Not confident
  • Extremely pessimistic

How will FSU vs. Clemson go?

  • Close loss
  • Big loss
  • Close win
  • Big win

What will FSU’s record be over the last six games of the season?

  • 6-0
  • 5-1
  • 4-2
  • 3-3
  • 2-4
  • 1-5
  • 0-6

What has been the most impressive FSU win so far?

  • LSU
  • Louisville
  • Boston College

We’ll share the results in a separate post after we tabulate them.

