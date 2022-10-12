Reacts Survey: Evaluating FSU ahead of Clemson game

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Florida State Seminoles football (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is in the midst of a two-game losing streak after starting off the year undefeated and now faces off against the toughest test on the schedule, the No. 4 Clemson Tigers.

Ahead of FSU’s difficult three-game stretch, we asked a few questions to gauge where our readership viewed the team — after the Seminoles’ recent stumbles, we wanted to get some more insight from you all, including:

How confident are you in Florida State under Mike Norvell?

Extremely confident

Confident

Unsure

Not confident

Extremely pessimistic

How will FSU vs. Clemson go?

Close loss

Big loss

Close win

Big win

What will FSU’s record be over the last six games of the season?

6-0

5-1

4-2

3-3

2-4

1-5

0-6

What has been the most impressive FSU win so far?

LSU

Louisville

Boston College

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/TYFI8I/">Please take our survey</a>

We’ll share the results in a separate post after we tabulate them.