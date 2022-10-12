Seminole Wrap: Time to panic after two-game losing streak or is everything on schedule for FSU?

The Florida State Seminoles dropped their second straight game to fall to 4-2 on the season and 2-2 in the ACC. Frustrating losses to Wake Forest and NC State have FSU facing a potential 0-3 start to October as they now play host to the No. 4 Clemson Tigers this Saturday.

The loss at NC State came via a second-half collapse that saw the run game struggle and quarterback Jordan Travis throw two interceptions leading to a scoreless performance from the offense.

So what went wrong for Florida State to lead to that collapse, and is there reason to worry about the two-game losing streak?

The Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Max Escarpio — discuss each of those questions and more like the choice to put the ball in the air on the final offensive play instead of playing for the field goal. Plus they look ahead to next weekend, where the Seminoles can improve to pull the upset against Clemson and give their predictions for Saturday.

