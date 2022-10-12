Noles News: FSU looking to snap six-game losing streak to Clemson

Recruiting

Player Stats Week 8

Tackles Solo=17

Total= 56 (7.0per game average)

Sacks= 15

QB Hurries =26

Pass Deflect = 1

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

Football

The line in Florida State vs. the Clemson Tigers has shifted again, with the Seminoles now a 3.5-point underdog to the Tigers, according to DraftKings.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Norvell, offensive lineman Maurice Smith and defensive end Jared Verse met with the media to offer insight into the season so far and preview the Seminoles’ matchup vs. Clemson.

Here are top Offenses in Yards Per Play

1 TCU 8.1

2 Ohio St 8.1

3 Alabama 7.5

4 Kansas 7.3

5 Florida 7.3

6 Georgia 7.2

7 Tennessee 7.2

8 North Carolina 7.1

9 Florida St 7.0

10 Maryland 7.0

11 Oregon 7.0

12 UAB 7.0

13 Coastal Carolina 7.0

14 UCLA 6.9

15 Texas 6.9

16 Ole Miss 6.9 — Phil Steele (@philsteele042) October 11, 2022

Clemson has scored points on 90.7% of its drives that cross the opponent 40. Best rate in FBS.

It's scored TDs on 75% of RZ drives, up from 63% last year.

It's found the end zone on 89.5% of its goal-to-go drives, tops in ACC. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 11, 2022

"Everybody brings something different to the table...it's a good thing going on."@Toafili9 discusses the FSU RB group, his TD last week and the approach to this week's game with @jeffculhane in today's practice report#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/LDvqEy2Qbe — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 11, 2022

Basketball

Sue Semrau Brooke Wyckoff



The torch has been passed @fsuwbb pic.twitter.com/PWaYZC6oE9 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 11, 2022

Soccer

Florida State Seminoles goalie Cristina Roque was named the ACC CO-Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after logging a shutout in a 1-0 victory over No. 2 Virginia last week.

From FSU Sports Info:

Roque recorded a career-high 10 saves in her 23rd career shutout victor and fourth of the season. With the win, Roque improved to 32-0-8 and is still unbeaten through the first 40 starts of her career. On the season she has a 0.429 Goals Against Average (eighth in the country) and a 0.885 save percentage (eighth in the country.) Roque also has a career 0.51 Goals Against Average, making her the NCAA’s active leader.

: We are back at home against Duke on Thursday at 6:00 PM on the ACC Network!



Thursday will be our Paint It Pink game and all the jerseys will be auctioned off: https://t.co/SyS1mE1SxV#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/P0Oyd16PVJ — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 11, 2022

The first of the school’s Paint it Pink games is set to take place on Thursday, when soccer hosts the Duke Blue Devils in Tallahassee. It’s the eighth year of the event, which sees the women’s athletics teams of Florida State don pink jerseys that are later auctioned to raise money for breast cancer research, treatment and prevention. You can also donate any amount towards the cause at the events — in eight years, the campaign has raised over $60,000.

Baseball

#FSU already had turf in the foul area. It was old and as hard as concreted and needed to be replaced. Project was expanded to the home plate circle and base paths to make the operation more efficient. Never going to have to touch it, instead of having issues like this last year: https://t.co/82Ur4qST4M pic.twitter.com/bQSr2nCYxC — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) October 11, 2022

Softball

Gwyn Rhodes is back with another entry in her FSU softball preview series, this week tackling the redshirt sophomores on the squad.

Other entries so far:

All Sports

The No. 14 Florida State Seminoles men’s golf team advanced to championship play at the Jackson Stephens Cup in Tallahassee — shooting a combined 8-under to total 23-under par to earn a second place finish in stroke play and a spot in championship play.

From FSU Sports Info:

Junior Brett Roberts earned a third-place individual finish totaling 11-under par (69-68-68). It marks his tenth top-10 finish and his second-lowest scoring total. Roberts was at the top of the leaderboard and led the Seminoles in par 4 scoring, averaging a 3.83 (-5), as well as carding the most pars with 35 for the tournament. His three consecutive scores in the 60s this week marks his ninth time shooting par or better this season. Junior Frederik Kjettrup secured his best finish of the season with a 5-under total (69-69-73) that placed him tied for tenth. Although his final round came with some struggle, Kjettrup was still the lead scorer in birdies for the Seminoles, capturing 16 in the three rounds, as well as the low scorer for par 5’s, averaging a 4.25 (-9). Redshirt Junior Cole Anderson moved three spots up the leaderboard with a final round of 1-under that placed him tied for 13th, totaling 3-under for the tournament (70-72-71). Anderson’s third round was consistent and smooth, shooting even-par on the front-nine and 1-under on the back-nine with an eagle on No. 14 – a 510-yard par 5. This marks his tenth time this season shooting par or better. Freshman Luke Clanton tied his lowest finish of the season, tying for 17th after shooting his best round of the tournament with a 2-under par 70. His 2-under total (73-71-70) earned him his top performance as a Seminole, with this being his first time totaling an under-par final score. Clanton carded his most birdies in the final round, capturing five which included two back-to-back on No. 14 and No. 15. Sophomore Patrick McCann shot his lowest score of the tournament, carding a 1-under par 71 to total 2-over (74-73-71) for the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. He tied for 23rd.

The Florida State women’s golf team also finished No. 2 in stroke play in its competition, but went an impressive 5-0 in match play on the final day of the Ivy Intercollegiate at the Baltusrol Golf Club. Senior Amelia Williamson, juniors Charlotte Heath and Alice Hodge, and freshmen Jacqui Putrino and Lottie Woad all logged wins, with Woad earning her first career victory as she finished as the co-champion in the individual standings along with North Carolina’s Krista Junkkari.

Florida State freshman cross country runner Jane Eiselstein was chosen as the ACC Women’s Freshman of the Week after placing 27th behind a personal best of 18:20.3 in the 5K at the Apalachee Regional Park on October 7th.

Florida State men’s swimming and diving swept the ACC Performers of the Week on Tuesday as Peter Varjasi was named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, while Jesco Helling was given the ACC Men’s Diver of the Week. Varjasi set two meet records at the TYR Classic in Miami over the weekend, winning the 100 and 200 free. Helling made it a perfect sweep of the springboards, winning 1-meter (295.95) on Saturday after taking 3-meter on Friday (339.90).

Researchers from FSU’s Department of Biological Science have received more than $5 million from the National Institutes of Health that will be used, in concert with additional university funding, to construct the Southeastern Center for Microscopy of MacroMolecular Machines, or the SECM4, at Florida State University.

