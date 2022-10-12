Players Jordan Travis and Ryan Fitzgerald meet with the media after Wednesday's practice

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald met with the media today after practice and discussed their upcoming game against No. 4 Clemson in prime time at home. The Seminoles will be on a two-game losing streak when the Tigers come to town, and they look to change that.

Jordan Travis

Travis has been missing an important piece to the offense around him, and that was ATH Ja’Khi Douglas, who is returning from an injury, and Travis had high praise for him.

“Well, as a person, he’s a great person, a great personality, he’s always happy, yeah the speed; obviously he’s fast. He’s a playmaker, makes big-time plays in big games, so we’re thankful for that.”

FSU is on a six-game losing streak against the Clemson Tigers dating back to 2015. As always, Travis maintained that there is a lesson learned in everything and that he’s excited about this weekend’s matchup.

“I leave everything that happened in the past in the past and learn from it. A lesson from every loss is a lesson, so I treat it like that. I’m ready for this week. It’s an amazing opportunity to go out and compete against a great team, so I look forward to it.”

Travis’ full interview can be seen below:

Ryan Fitzgerald

After some missing big-time kicks earlier in the season, Fitzgerald was finally able to connect with a 47-yarder last weekend against NC State, which caused the FSU sideline to erupt and had potential game-changing momentum attached. Fitzgerald said that he couldn't see it in person, but after watching the film, he could.

“Yeah, I didn’t really, I was kinda swarmed as soon as it came off my foot, and then I watched the video of it and, yeah, you could see the whole sideline get up, and that meant a lot. I mean, I have great teammates. Like this team, we’re so close together. We have each other's back; we’ll pick each other up when one of us is down and just really supportive.”

He also mentioned that his dad was the one who gave him the best advice because he knew him the best, and when asked about what he changed to make the 47-yarder, he said: “Yeah, so when I talked to you in the fall, I told you about how I switched to two-step. I gave it nine months, and I put my all into it, and at the end of the day, it didn’t work out like I hoped, so I went back to a three-step approach that I used last season, so I’ve gotten that down and feeling really confident with that.

And when asked about all the noise? “At the end of the day, anyone that matters are in that locker room.”

Fitzgerald’s full interview can be seen below: